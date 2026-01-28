Reports: FBI at Fulton County election facility to take custody of 2020 election ballots

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 28, 2026

The FBI executed a sealed search warrant at a Fulton County, Georgia election facility in order to take custody of ballots from the 2020 election, reports say.

“Multiple law enforcement vehicles and agents were seen at the county’s Election Hub and Operations Center in Fairburn, a site that opened in 2023 to centralize and modernize election operations,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported on Wednesday.

The FBI confirmed the warrant was signed by a magistrate judge but wouldn’t say what it was for.

A source told FOX 5 Atlanta that the FBI was there to take custody of the county’s 2020 ballots.

A spokesperson for Fulton County said in a statement:

“Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center. The warrant sought a number of records related to 2020 elections. This operation is still actively underway. We cannot provide further information at this time.”

Salleigh Grubbs, the newest member of the Georgia State Election Board, said she supported the action because “the people deserve answers.” Grubbs said she assumes the warrant is to search for previously subpoenaed documents.

“It was shocking to me,” she said. “I just decided to come down and observe.”

In December 2025, Fulton County officials acknowledged procedural violations from the 2020 election, admitting that more than 130 tabulator tapes covering roughly 315,000 early in-person votes were not signed as required. Ten additional tapes, representing more than 20,000 votes, were reported missing.

Garland Favorito with VoterGA said the mistakes amounted to “catastrophic breaks in the chain of custody.”

Liz Harrington, who has been following Fulton County for years, added:

Nov. 19, 2020 Fulton County email “Just some quick adjustments/corrections.” Like 4,081 false Biden votes in a race they said was decided by 11,779 votes It was never corrected. The hand count audit included over 6,600 fake votes to make it match the fraudulent original count… pic.twitter.com/VShXDdycbV — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 28, 2026

