Reports: Hamas back in control on streets of Gaza; Trump warns, ‘we will disarm them’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2025 Real World News



Hamas reportedly has moved to reassert its control over Gaza by carrying out public executions and beatings.

After U.S. President Donald Trump told Israel’s Knesset that “the war is over” and celebrated the return of the remaining living hostages, Hamas terrorists were reportedly killing their opponents in Gaza City’s main square.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the executions, which an Israeli military official told Fox News Digital are: “Hamas’s deliberate attempt to show the killing publicly and reestablish its rule by terrorizing civilians.”

Trump said Tuesday that Hamas has told his top aides that it will disarm, and that the terror group could be dealt with “violently” if it refuses to do so..

“They will disarm or we will disarm them,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Asked how he planned to go about doing that, Trump said, “I don’t have to explain that to you… They know I’m not playing games.” As for a timeline, Trump said this will happen within “a reasonable period of time.”

Reports say that Hamas has killed at least 33 people since a ceasefire took effect on Friday in a crackdown on groups that have tested its grip on Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported that, in one video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men into a circle of people in Gaza City, forced them to their knees, and shot them from behind. A Hamas source confirmed the authenticity of the video.

According to local reports and a source in Gaza who spoke to The New York Sun on condition of anonymity, the men were all members of the famous Doghmush clan in Gaza, whom Hamas accused of “collaborating” with Israel.

A man in Gaza who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News Digital that, despite official declarations, “You cannot say the war is finished,” he said. “We have to wait a few weeks to see what happens. There are gangs in Gaza now; Hamas is trying to fight them. If they don’t unify, another war could start.”

Trump said Hamas was given the go-ahead to deal with gangs in Gaza.

“They did take out a couple of gangs that were very bad… and they killed a number of gang members,” Trump said. “That didn’t bother me much, to be honest with you. That’s okay. It’s a couple of very bad gangs. It’s no different than other countries like Venezuela [that] sent their gangs into us.”

Trump said on Sunday that he had given Hamas “approval for a period of time” to police “problems” in Gaza.

