Reports: Letitia James harboring fugitive in Virginia house; 42 years of ‘falsified information’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2025 Real World News



New York State Attorney General Letitia James has for five years harbored a “fugitive” relative in her Virginia house, according to reports.

The indicted prosecutor’s grandniece, Nakia Thompson, has been living rent-free with her three children in James’s three-bedroom property in Norfolk since 2020.

Thompson has officially been listed as an “absconder” who is wanted by authorities in Forsyth County, North Carolina, for failing to finish her probation, the Daily Mail reported, citing court documents.

“Ms. Thompson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision,” Keith Acree from the North Carolina Department of Corrections told the Daily Mail.

“An absconder is considered a fugitive. Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina,” Acree added, saying that her crimes were considered low-level and thus, “non-extraditable.”

Court records show Thompson was convicted in October 2011 with one count of assault and battery and one count of second-degree trespass, and was sentenced to probation. She also has previous convictions for assault/threat against the government and simple assault/affray from 2006 and 2005 respectively.

James was indicted by a Virginia federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution in order to secure a mortgage for the home.

Meanwhile, a forensic accountant told Newsmax that the Virginia home is not James’s first dance with mortgage fraud.

LawEnforcementToday noted: “This man — who you won’t see on CNN, of course — claims that every single mortgage document Letitia James signed over the last 42 years had ‘falsified information’ and that this was not a ‘one-off.’ ”

