Reports: President Trump sending troops, 15-point plan to Iran

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



As the hardliners who are apparently calling the shots in Iran continue to insist on their own conditions to end the war and threaten to open new areas of attack, U.S. President Donald Trump deployed elements of the Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East and sent the Iranians a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal.

Iran’s conditions for ending the conflict include a complete halt to U.S./Israeli attacks, guarantees against future attacks, reparations for war damages, and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, a media outlet affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iran could open a new front in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if attacks are carried out on its territory or islands.

“If the Americans intend to take action regarding the Strait of Hormuz, they should be careful not to add another strait to their challenges … Iran is fully prepared to escalate the situation,” Tasnim quoted a military source as saying.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorist organization had previously attacked ships near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The Epoch Times on Tuesday cited a source at the Pentagon as confirming elements of the 82nd Airborne Division were headed to the Middle East.

The Pentagon has since confirmed that the deployment will include the Army division’s headquarters component, its 1st Brigade Combat Team, and some additional enablers, the report said.

“One of the 82nd Airborne Division’s core functions is to hold troops in a rapidly deployable status, supporting what’s known as an immediate response force. These highly trained forces are able to deploy anywhere around the world with as little as 18 hours’ notification, with the ability to conduct airborne assaults and hold key objectives until additional forces can arrive,” the report noted.

Trump also warned that his decision not to target oil facilities on Iran’s Kharg Island could be reversed.

“I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

Speaking about the broader state of Iran on Tuesday, Trump said that the Iranian regime has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons in order to stop the U.S. military from striking the country.

“There won’t be any nuclear weapons,” Trump said at the White House, adding that Iran “has agreed to that.”

Trump said that “we’re in a good bargaining position” and said Iran is mostly “defenseless.”

As for Trump’s 15-point plan, 14 of the points have been released to media outlets:

1. Iran must dismantle existing nuclear capabilities.

2. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons.

3. No uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

4. Iran must hand its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

5. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled.

6. The IAEA must be granted full access to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

7. Iran must abandon its “regional proxy paradigm.”

8. Iran must cease funding, directing and arming its proxies.

9. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open.

10. Iran’s missile program must be limited in both range and quantity.

11. Iran must limit its use of missiles to self-defense.

In return, Iran would benefit from:

12. The end of sanctions imposed by the international community.

13. U.S. assistance to advance its civilian nuclear program.

14. A “snapback” mechanism allowing for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply would be removed.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt signaled that U.S. military operations against Iran will continue until Trump’s objectives are met.

“As President Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the commander in chief and the Pentagon,” Leavitt said in a statement to the New York Times.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, TO PUT IT MILDLY!!!”

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