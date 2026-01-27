Reports: Pretti broke rib in previous scuffle with feds; VCU nurse called for ‘sabotage’ against agents

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 27, 2026

Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old who was fatally shot Saturday by a Customs and Border Protection agent, had sustained a broken rib in an encounter with federal agents a week before his death, reports say.

The earlier confrontation began when Pretti stopped his car after observing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents chasing a group of people. Pretti then started shouting at the agents and blowing his whistle, an anonymous source told CNN.

Pretti later told the source that five agents tackled him, leaving him with a broken rib. He was released at the scene.

According to records reviewed by CNN, Pretti was later given medication consistent with treating a broken rib.

The Post Millennial reported that a neighbor said that Pretti was part of a neighborhood anti-ICE Signal chat and it has been revealed that Pretti was part of a group of around 50 agitators who had turned up to confront Border Patrol agents while they were carrying out the arrest of a criminal illegal alien on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital reported on Tuesday that authorities at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) are investigating after a nurse at the university hospital made a series of videos on ways to “sabotage” federal agents.

The nurse in question used a now-deleted TikTok account, Redheadredemption, and was quickly identified as an employee at VCU Health. The LibsOfTikTok X account posted a compilation of three of the nurse’s TikTok videos. In one video, captioned with “#ice #resistance #sabotage,” the nurse instructed others to use a “sabotage tactic” against opponents.

“I thought of something good,” the nurse wrote. “Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe.”

Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes.

In another video, the nurse suggests using poison ivy.

“OK for today’s resistance tip, I vote — anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that, with gloves, obviously, and get it in some water. Like a gallon of water. And get the poison ivy oak water and I’m going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands.”

In a third video, the nurse sends a message to single women, telling them to go on dates with ICE agents and spike their drinks.

“Single ladies, where these ICE guys are going, have a chance to do something, you know, not without risk, but could help the cause for sure. Get on Tinder, get on Hinge, find these guys. They’re around. [If] they’re an ICE agent, bring some ex-lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick. You know, nobody’s going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day. Highly, easily deniable.”

“I’m just saying, let’s get them where they eat,” the nurse added. “Somebody’s not going to be supporting these guys. Where’s the hotel where they eat? Who makes that breakfast? Let’s find them.”

🚨🚨🚨 BOMBSHELL: Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis protester had a prior run-in with ICE just a WEEK earlier. He obstructed an immigration op, got tackled by agents (broke his rib), but they released him on scene. Fast forward: Confronts agents again, allegedly pulls a gun, gets… pic.twitter.com/kp491fMu1S — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 27, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers