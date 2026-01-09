Reports: Renee Nicole Good was anti-ICE ‘warrior’ who synched up with son’s woke charter school

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2026 Real World News



While legacy media and Democrat politicians agitate for a polarizing George Floyd moment, a clear picture of who exactly Renee Nicole Good was and who is funding the anti-ICE protests in Minnesota has come into focus.

Good, who was killed by a federal agent after veering her car toward him on Wednesday, was an anti-ICE “warrior” and part of a group of activists who worked to “document and resist” the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

In a second report, The Post noted that leftist groups, including one financed with $7.8 million from globalist billionaire George Soros, are behind the anti-ICE protests in Minnesota.

After moving to Minneapolis last year, Good hooked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” The Post cited local sources as saying.

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told The Post.

“[Renee Good] was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training,” Leesa said. “To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent.”

Good, 37, and her wife, Rebecca, 40, were raising the boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.

Good sent her son to Southside Family Charter School, a K-5 academy that is “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education,” according to co-founder Susie Oppenheim.

It was through her involvement in the school community that Good became involved in “ICE Watch” — a loose coalition of activists dedicated to disrupting ICE raids in the sanctuary city, The Post reported.

Good, a stay-at-home mother of three who dabbled in poetry, was shot in the head and killed as she sped her SUV in the direction of two immigration officers who were conducting an enforcement operation just south of the city’s central business district.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooting, which remains under investigation, was an act of self-defense and that the Goods had been “stalking and harassing” ICE agents in Minneapolis throughout the day.

Activist groups similar to ICE Watch have been formed nationwide. Activists use phone apps, whistles, and car horns to warn neighborhoods when ICE shows up. Reports have tied the anti-ICE groups to several incidents of ramming agents with their cars.

Federal officials said violent “radical rhetoric from sanctuary politicians” is to blame for vehicular attacks against ICE agents skyrocketing between Jan. 21, 2025, and Jan. 7, 2026 — 66 attacks were recorded during that period compared to just two the year before.

The Post reported that Indivisible Twin Cities, which describes itself as a grassroots group of volunteers, has led many of the protests against ICE raids in Minnesota.

Indivisible is an offshoot of the Indivisible Project in Washington, DC, which bills itself as a movement to defeat the “Trump agenda,” and received $7,850,000 from Soros’s Open Society Foundations between 2018 and 2023, according to public records.

