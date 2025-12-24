Reports: Trump Administration has located 129,000 missing children

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2025 Real World News



Where’s the media/political outrage about tens of thousands of abandoned and often trafficked children victimized by the Biden era open border policies?

The Trump Administration has located more than 129,000 unaccompanied migrant children during 2025 who had been reported missing, reports say.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted in a post to X that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) identified the children, many of whom had previously been lost or untracked. She added that efforts would continue until every child was accounted for.

“Too many of these children were exploited, trafficked and abused,” Noem wrote.

A source familiar with the matter told Newsweek that the Biden-Harris regime did not prioritize follow-up investigations once the children entered the country and went missing.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump frequently referred to unaccompanied immigrant children who he said had been lost by Team Biden, promising to locate them and return them home.

DHS announced last month that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had initiated a program in coordination with state and local law enforcement to conduct welfare checks on unaccompanied children who entered the U.S. without legal guardians and were placed with sponsors.

“Many of the children who came across the border unaccompanied were allowed to be placed with sponsors who were smugglers and sex traffickers,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

