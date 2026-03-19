Republicans take top two spots in polling for California governor

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Is there a red trickle happening in deep blue California?

In recent polling, Republicans snatched the top two spots over a slew of not-so-impressive Democrats.

A new UC Berkeley-LA Times poll shows Republicans Steve Hilton at 17% and Chad Bianco at 16%.

For Democrats, Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter (this is the party could scrounge up?) are in the low teens. Billionaire Tom Steyer sits around 10%. Other Democrats like Xavier Becerra, Antonio Villaraigosa, and Matt Mahan all trail in the single digits.

California uses a top two primary system where the two highest vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party, move on to the general election.

The primary election is set for June 2.

California Democrats “built in these rules assuming they’d always win under them. Now those same rules are exposing just how divided and unfocused their second-string benchwarmers really are,” Revolver News noted.

Swalwell and Porter will appeal to the many anti-Trumpers in the Golden State but are not exactly inspiring Democrat voters.

“Dems have flooded the field with garbage candidates, and now the votes are splitting every which way but loose. Meanwhile, Republicans are quietly holding steady,” Revolver News noted.

Hilton has driven home the damage current Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has wrought: “Highest poverty rate, highest unemployment rate, 50th out of 50 for affordability, according to WalletHub. 50th out of 50 for opportunity, U.S. News and World Report rankings. Chief Executive magazine, worst business climate in America. Highest gas prices of any state, electric, insurance, water, housing, rent, everything’s a disaster.”

Bianco, sheriff of Riverside County, said: “Our governor and our one party rule legislature are harming every aspect of California. We need a major course correction.”

Revolver News added: “If Dems can’t get their act together, they may end up watching their own system lock them out. Turns out, building a political safety net only works if you don’t trip over it.”

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