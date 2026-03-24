‘Rest in Chappaquiddick’: Like Trump, Breitbart confronted convention when others mourned

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Why would President Donald Trump post such a statement about former FBI Director Robert Mueller?

Writing for Breitbart.com, political strategist Jon Fleischman summarized the public outrage:

Critics called the statement inappropriate, unpresidential, and beneath the dignity of the office. Commentators insisted that, whatever one’s views of Mueller’s role in the Russia investigation, there is a long-standing norm in American public life: You don’t speak ill of the dead — at least not on the day they die. For many in Washington and the media, that rule isn’t just etiquette — it’s treated as a moral line that simply shouldn’t be crossed.

For context, he added:

Mueller wasn’t just another Washington figure to Trump. As special counsel, he led a nearly two-year investigation into Trump, his campaign, and those around him that expanded beyond Russian interference to include obstruction and the conduct of his associates. The probe produced charges against multiple figures in Trump’s orbit and dominated his first presidency, fueling relentless media coverage and political pressure.

Legions of critics have spent the past decade judging former reality TV star Trump’s bombast, citing it as proof he is reckless and heartless. Many of his supporters, however, believe his words are carefully selected and that intentionality guides his communications strategy.

Related: Remembering Andrew Breitbart who left us on March 1, 2012, March 1, 2022

Fleischman recalled that he was sitting with the late alternative media pioneer Andrew Breitbart on the evening that Ted Kennedy died.

“Andrew immediately had a very different reaction from what you were seeing on television,” Fleischman noted.

“There was no sense of joy, no “good riddance,” no satisfaction that a political opponent was gone. What there was, instead, was urgency — and a clear understanding of how quickly a public narrative can be locked in.” He explained:

Andrew believed — strongly — that Kennedy, a man he held in low esteem, was about to be canonized by the media and the political left. He believed Kennedy’s controversial record would be quickly smoothed over into a sanitized legacy. In his view, if you didn’t speak immediately, you were conceding the argument.

And so Breitbart went public on X then known as Twitter. One post, which was included in a year-end round-up of top political tweets read simply: “Rest in Chappaquiddick.”

Is it ever appropriate to criticize someone at the moment of their death?

“The real question isn’t tone,” Fleischman wrote. “When someone dies, are we expected to participate in a softened version of their legacy, or allowed to speak plainly about the record they leave behind?”

“Andrew Breitbart understood that dynamic. Public memory is shaped in the immediate aftermath, when attention is highest and scrutiny is lowest. … I remember that night clearly. The reaction was immediate, the backlash came fast, and Andrew never flinched.”

Neither did the 47th president of the United States.

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