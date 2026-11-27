by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2026 — Real World News



Leftist South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung’s choice to lead the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is being questioned after the nominee’s past advisory role for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials was revealed.

Lee on Nov. 23 nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-Sil to lead the NIS.

Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party, including Rep. Ahn Cheol-Soo and party leader Jang Dong-Hyeok, have criticized Kang over her past advisory positions in China, her 2016 remarks opposing the deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile system in South Korea, and her lack of intelligence background.

From 2013 to 2022, Kang served as an adviser to CCP officials in local governments.

In 2013, Kang was special adviser to the local government in Qiqihar in northwestern China.

In 2014, and then from 2019 to 2022, Kang was special economic adviser to Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in China’s region bordering North Korea.

Ruling party figures and supporters of the nomination argue that Kang’s legal background and distance from factional security disputes can help her lead the agency in the national interest, with presidential officials stating the reshuffle aims to strengthen state affairs and manage alliance and security issues.

Kang, who served as South Korea’s justice minister in 2003 and most recently as ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs, awaits a parliamentary hearing before formally taking the post.

KANG Kum-sil is close to communist China, having been appointed as adviser twice for local CCP government. She has no business going near South Korea’s NIS (National Intelligence Service), much less become the head of it. — Tara O (@DrTaraO) November 25, 2026

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