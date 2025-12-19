RFK, JR. announces federal crackdown on ‘sex-rejecting’ industry

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2025 Real World News



Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday announced a series of regulatory reforms aimed at cracking down on trans procedures for children.

The regulatory actions, which follow through on President Donald Trump’s executive order directing HHS to end the practice of what Kennedy called “sex-rejecting procedures” on children, include:

• A declaration that “sex-rejecting procedures” are not safe or effective for children with gender dysphoria. It amounts to a “clear directive to providers to follow the science” said Kennedy, adding that science shows these procedures hurt children.

• Two new CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) rules that prohibit hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid from performing sex-rejecting surgeries and prohibit payment for such surgeries and procedures.

• An FDA warning to manufacturers of breast binders that marketing them to children for treatment of gender dysphoria “commits significant regulatory violations and requires swift corrective action.” Enforcement actions could include “product seizures,” said Kennedy.

• HHS moving to reverse the Biden-Harris regime’s attempt to include “gender dysphoria” in the definition of disability.

Kennedy said at a Thursday press conference that doctors “assume a solemn obligation to protect children,” but argued that medical groups have promoted “needless and irreversible” interventions for minors with gender dysphoria.

Kennedy called so-called “gender-affirming care” for children “not medicine” but “malpractice,” and said HHS is “done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children.”

Hospitals “rake in millions,” said Kennedy, by convincing children that “a lifetime of off-label prescriptions for estrogen and testosterone blockers” and various surgeries are “the only way to achieve true happiness and belonging in life.”

“The Trump administration will not stand by while ideology, misinformation and propaganda push vulnerable young people into decisions they cannot fully understand and that they can never reverse,” he said.

More than half of U.S. states already ban or restrict gender-changing care for children.

Thursday’s announcement could imperil access in nearly two dozen states where drug treatments and surgical procedures remain legal and funded by Medicaid, which includes federal and state dollars.

