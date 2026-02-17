RI ice rink shooter was trans; Threat by ‘most dangerous people’ said to be escalating

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2026 Real World News



A 56-year-old man who identified as transgender shot four family members and a family friend at a high school hockey game at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police said. Two of the victims, the shooter’s son and ex-wife, died.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed Monday evening that Robert Dorgan, who went by the name Roberta Esposito, carried out the massacre and then killed himself.

Revolver News noted: “We have a trans shooter problem in this country, and as it stands, they are the most dangerous people on the planet. … The fact that this is yet another trans killer will make some people very uncomfortable. Because here we are again, talking about another violent, deadly, gender-confused person. But pretending this problem doesn’t exist can’t continue.”

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson noted: “Radical gender ideology is pushing unstable individuals toward violence and targeting innocent people. Trans violence is an epidemic and the threat is escalating.”

Dorgan is added to the list of recent trans-involved shootings that includes:

– Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender.

– Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans

– Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans

– Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans

– Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary

– Denver shooter identified as trans

– Aberdeen shooter identified as trans

– Iowa high school shooter trans activist

– Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender boyfriend

– Trump’s attempted assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity.

Revolver News added: “If someone feels trapped in the wrong body, deeply disconnected from reality, or increasingly agitated by social conflict, the solution isn’t applause and affirmation. It must include rigorous psychiatric evaluation, screening for instability, and a plan to help cure them.

“And yet our ‘esteemed’ media treats these incidents like landmines they can’t go near. Nobody with the word ‘journalist’ in their social media bio is the least bit concerned or curious as to why this particular group is so incredibly violent.”

That includes the “journalists” at The New York Times. The Times’ story on the Pawtucket shooting is 800 words long and credits five “reporters.” And it does not mention that Dorgan identified as trans.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “The Times subscriber base is made up mostly of intolerant leftists who will cancel their subscription should the Times begin to report truths that make them in any way uncomfortable.

“New York Times readers 1) don’t want to be exposed to anything that makes them uncomfortable, 2) do not want facts published that go against leftist narratives, and 3) do not want the Times to publish any truth that might hurt the leftist cause.”

The Libs of TikTok account on X noted that just one day before his murderous rampage, Dorgan had posted a warning on X that you shouldn’t point out that “trans women” are really men or they will go “berserk.”

Revolver News concluded: “Meanwhile, children are dead, families are destroyed, and everybody’s starting to realize that left-wing fairy tales and gumdrop narratives don’t stop bullets.”

