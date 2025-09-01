Rosie O’Donnell apologizes for ’emotional claim’ that trans shooter was a ‘MAGA person’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2025 Real World News

Rosie O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland to escape MAGA, is now apologizing for falsely asserting that the transgender shooter who opened fire during a Catholic school mass in Minneapolis “was a Republican MAGA person.”

In a video posted to TikTok, O’Donnell admitted that she had failed to do her “due diligence” before she “made that emotional statement.”

O’Donnell continued to add that she had “assumed” that the shooter, a male who decided to identify as female and changed his name from Robert to Robin Westman at age 17, had been an “NRA loving kind of gun people.”

“I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days,” O’Donnell began. “I didn’t go online and haven’t seen them ’til today, but you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect.”

“I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of….. you know, NRA loving kind of gun people,” O’Donnell continued. “Anyway, the truth is, I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry, this is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough.”

Breitbart London’s Managing Editor Simon Kent reported that O’Donnell, who self-deported to Ireland after President Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election, had claimed that the shooter had been a “white guy, Republican, MAGA person.”

O’Donnell further alleged: “The NRA is a terrorist organization. And they have been for many year […] the system is broken. We are more about guns than we do our children. When is enough enough America? Haven’t you have enough of Donald Trump? The Heritage Foundation? All their bullshit? He’s their puppet. … but guess what? It’s coming to an end, he’s not doing well.”

