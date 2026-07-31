Save America? President Trump is still enemy No. 1 for some RINOs

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Poll after poll confirms that the overwhelming majority of American voters support requiring ID and proof of U.S. citizenship in order to cast a ballot in federal elections.

The SAVE America Act would do just that. Yet, a small group of Republican senators continue to join Democrats in blocking it.

Why?

Three GOP senators in particular, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, are prime operatives in holding up the legislation that was passed by the Republican-led House.

Critics say that is because Tillis, Cornyn, and Cassidy, all of whom will not be returning to the Senate next year, have allowed their contempt for President Donald Trump to supersede commitment to their constituents, nearly all of whom support the SAVE America Act.

On Monday, Trump in a Truth Social post once again called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to advance the GOP election-integrity legislation:

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER…”

The Senate is likely to go on summer recess sometime between Aug. 6 and 10 and won’t return until mid-September.

The recess was formalized by the Legislative Reorganization Act of 1970, which was passed to help members of Congress stay connected to their constituents rather than serving as a pure vacation.

But if anti-Trump RINOs intend to go against their constituents, how is the recess not a pure vacation?

The Daily Caller reported on July 27 that it obtained a talking points documents being circulated amongst Senate GOP leaders “aimed at quashing the internal revolt over the SAVE America Act.”

The document includes a hypothetical question a member could face: “President Trump is calling for Leader Thune to keep the Senate in session in August to pass the SAVE America Act. Do you agree?”

The suggested response: “I want to pass the SAVE America Act just as much as the President, but we don’t have the votes to pass the SAVE America Act or eliminate the filibuster. If staying in session will somehow change that outcome, then I’m all for it.”

It continues: “But I don’t think staying in session will make more votes appear. We are not going to get a single Democrat to vote for the SAVE America Act no matter how long we are in session. And we have work to do at home to make sure that we beat the Democrats in November.”

The Daily Caller cited a Republican staffer familiar with the document as saying it sends the message that Senate Republicans support the legislation — but with a caveat.

“The message seems to be that Republicans support the SAVE America Act but are willing to change absolutely nothing, sacrifice no vacations, and threaten no committee seats to move it forward,” the staffer wrote to the Daily Caller. “A strategy that relies on Democrats suddenly doing the right thing is not a strategy.”

John Thune telling President Trump he doesn’t have the votes for the SAVE America Act is an indictment — on himself. As the leader, he’s admitting he’s a failure. And saying you don’t have the votes for an 80+% support bill is an admission you do not represent your voters. pic.twitter.com/mlsIUxPuKN — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 31, 2026

🚨 UPDATE — LARRY KUDLOW rips Senate GOP leadership to Sen. Lankford’s face: “Right now, YOU, the leadership are BUNGLING EVERYTHING! […] You’re bungling everything. NOTHING IS GETTING DONE. Your messaging is non-existent. You lost your swag. No one knows what the HECK YOU’RE… pic.twitter.com/R2CqbwQ07o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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