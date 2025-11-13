Seattle goes full socialist: Katie Wilson elected mayor thanks to post-election day ballot counting

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2025 Real World News



Socialist Katie Wilson has been declared the winner in the Seattle mayor contest, knocking off incumbent Democrat Bruce Harrell by less than 2,000 votes.

Wilson benefited greatly from mail-in ballots that were counted well after Election Day.

Harrell had led by more than 10,000 votes on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Wilson did not overtake Harrell until Nov. 10.

The Seattle Times reported that Wilson on Wednesday, Nov. 12, took a 1,976-vote lead over Harrell with a maximum of 1,320 ballots remaining.

Socialists also won in the races for City Council president and city attorney.

“Especially looking at the results in the other races, I think it’s clear that a large majority of voters are aligned with our vision for Seattle,” Wilson said.

That vision prioritizes higher taxes on the wealthy, city-runs grocery stores, and Wilson’s vow to “Trump proof” the city.

Wilson, 43, has also promised to appoint members to her cabinet who are black, Indigenous, Hispanic, “Latinx,” LGBTQ, and Asian all in the name of “equity,” according to her website.

She has also promised to protect Seattle’s status as a sanctuary city and defy President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement.

Wilson previously said she was “inspired” by Marxist Zohran Mamdani’s campaign in New York.

“In the wake of the election, I think there’s a feeling that that style of Democratic Party politics failed to stop the train wreck that was [President Donald] Trump’s election,” Wilson told The Centre Square in October. “I certainly see the parallels, and I’m very inspired by Mamdani’s race in New York City.”

