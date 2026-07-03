See a sparkler? Say something. Alexandria, Virginia urges residents to rat out neighbors

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The American Left, when it comes to spoiling a party, nobody does it better.

The leftists who run the show in the City of Alexandria in Virginia are urging residents to call the cops if their neighbors light fireworks and sparklers in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

In a post on social media ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the city’s official government account directed people to report violations by calling the city’s non-emergency 311 line.

“Fireworks are illegal in Alexandria, including sparklers. Report illegal fireworks by calling 311,” the city wrote. “Our show is next weekend. Join us for the City Birthday celebration on July 11 at Oronoco Bay Park.”

The “City Birthday celebration” on “July 11.”

The party-poopers at Alexandria City Hall can’t even bring themselves to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Alexandria prohibits the possession, sale, and use of consumer fireworks within city limits. The restrictions extend beyond aerial fireworks to sparklers and other consumer pyrotechnics that are legal in many other jurisdictions.

Virginia law generally permits the sale and possession of some consumer fireworks, but local governments retain the authority to impose stricter ordinances.

Alexandria is among several Northern Virginia jurisdictions that prohibit virtually all consumer fireworks. That is the same region that gave Virginians via the ballot box leftist Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who refuses to cooperate with ICE and signed legislation banning the AR-15.

The city did not indicate whether additional enforcement measures would be in place over the holiday weekend beyond asking residents to report violations through its 311 telephone system.

Some suggested rebelling against the leftist overlords and setting off fireworks regardless: “Alexandria, VA residents… you can Sic Semper Tyrannis the local tyrants in Gov’t and rebel with your fireworks in Windmill Hill Park to celebrate the 4th of July.”

Democrat-run Virginia is encouraging residents to snitch on their neighbors for lighting fireworks for the 4th of July https://t.co/BeH9ckyXi1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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