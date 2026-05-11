Sen. Paul turns up the heat as clock ticks down on Fauci statute of limitations

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced in a post to X that he is holding a hearing on Wednesday during which a whistleblower “will testify publicly about the Covid coverup.”

“The truth is coming.”

What about accountability?

Is that coming?

Doesn’t look like it. The statute of limitations ran out on Monday for the Department of Justice to charge Anthony Fuaci for lying to Congress regarding his agency’s funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab where Covid originated.

It’s not that Sen. Paul hasn’t tried.

“While we can all have our beefs with Congress, this isn’t in our hands any longer,” Paul wrote Thursday on X. “I DID the work, investigated, and sent multiple CRIMINAL referrals to the DOJ. “Whether he is indicted or not now is not up to Congress. It is up to the DoJ, and no one else.”

Paul continued: “He lied to Congress about NIH funding dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan and engaged in the worst cover-up in modern medical history. The American people want Fauci behind bars.”

The Joe Biden autopen pardon essentially shields the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to Biden. But Fauci’s top adviser, David Morens was indicted late last month for having “deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of Covid-19.”

“David Morens, Dr. Fauci’s top advisor, was indicted, but Fauci himself still walks free,” Paul, who has long pressed Fauci in heated exchanges in congressional hearings, wrote on X, continuing his urging of the Justice Department to pick up charges from his criminal referral despite Biden issuing a sweeping preemptive pardon of Fauci on his last night in office, Jan. 19, 2025.

Paul’s July criminal referral challenged the legal effect of the preemptive pardon Fauci received from Biden’s autopen.

“New information has revealed that these pardons were executed via autopen, with no documented confirmation that the President personally reviewed or approved each individual grant of clemency,” Paul wrote. “According to reports, White House staff authorized the use of the autopen to issue the clemency documents. This raises serious constitutional and legal concerns about the legitimacy of Dr. Fauci’s pardon.”

The criminal referral further cites a 2023 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report that found the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan University received NIH funding. According to Paul’s referral, the GAO said NIH funded a project that included “genetic experiments to combine naturally occurring bat coronaviruses with SARS and MERS viruses, resulting in hybridized coronavirus strains.”

Anyone who makes a materially false statement in a congressional investigation or review can face fines and up to five years in prison.

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