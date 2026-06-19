‘Send them back’: In stunning reversal, EU votes for mass deportation

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When shouts of “send them back” drown out cries of “shame on you,” it is evident that European Parliament is at a turning point when it comes to illegal immigration.

The EU voted 418-218 on Wednesday to pass migration measures that give power back to member states for the mass deportation of illegals.

Member states are permitted to transfer migrants to transit or detention facilities outside the EU through agreements with third countries.

Migrants facing deportation orders will be required to cooperate with authorities, and those who refuse could face extended detention periods.

Dutch MEP Malik Azmani of Renew Europe praised the new legislation, saying:

“Today Europe delivered. People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin. That’s why I have one clear priority: effective, realistic return measures. And after almost 20 years of standstill, Europe finally has them. Return is the final piece in Europe’s migration system, and I’m hugely proud it’s now in place.”

What proceeded the vote, and many say greatly influenced it, was a wave of crime that was exposed and widely viewed online worldwide as well as reports detailing mass sexual abuse gangs that infiltrated Europe.

“While the perpetrators in recent cases, such as Henry Nowak’s murder and the attempted Belfast beheading, were granted a stay, Europe faces a massive immigration problem with an estimated 3.5 to 5.5 million illegal aliens currently residing. A recent report released by MEP Rupert Lowe revealed shockingly horrific details about predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs that targeted about 250,000 British girls across nearly half of the UK for years,” Julia Cassidy wrote for Townhall.

The legislation describes detainment decisions as an individual assessment, ordering detainment “if migrants are not cooperating, present a risk of absconding, or pose a security risk. Detention will have to be ordered by an administrative or judicial authority and may last up to 24 months.”

“Send Them Back” chants ring out as the EU passes a mass deportations directive. New ringtone: pic.twitter.com/ZaH8k02yxl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2026

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