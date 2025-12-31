‘Send them back’: Trump lumps ‘ungrateful’ Rep. Omar in with Somali ‘scammers’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 31, 2025 Real World News



Somalis who looted Minnesota’s taxpayer funds intended for hungry children spend the money to live extravagant lifestyles, Fox News host Jesse Watters said.

“We just found out what the Somali pirates did with their loot,” Watters said. “Millions in taxpayer dollars meant for hungry kids, went to Island vacations, Lake Front views and hot cars.”

“The pirates lived big and burned through a lot of cash,” he said.

“New court filings obtained by CBS news show the Somali scammers were living like Mike Tyson,” Watters said.

The lavish spending was revealed in court filings where the Somali scammers were on trial. The defendants also transferred millions of dollars to accounts in China and Kenya, prosecutors say.

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 36, who was sentenced to 28 years in prison in November for his role in the scheme, made six separate wire transfers worth more than $1 million to banks in China between February and July 2021, according to records reviewed by CBS News.

At the sentencing of a defendant who used taxpayer funds for cars and the Maldives vacation, 24-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel admonished him, saying: “Where others saw a crisis and rushed to help, you saw money and rushed to steal.” He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $48 million in restitution for his role in the fraud scheme.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia. “Congresswoman” Omar, an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes, is one of the many scammers. Did she really marry her brother? Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country’s greatness. Send them back from where they came, Somalia, perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Watters described one scammer’s honeymoon trip:

“One went on a luxury honeymoon in the Maldives, the Radisson blue resort with water so clear you can count the stripes on the fish,” he said. “They were at the private pool, popping bottles, sipping champagne during the day, but at night, the sommelier leads guests through the finest selection of vintages.”

Watters said the scammers, mostly young men, displayed large amounts of cash and also purchased waterfront properties and luxury vehicles.

“These guys had a taste for the good life, an eye for waterfront properties and luxury cars like this, 2021 Porsche Macan,” Watters said. “These guys were young and filthy rich because they stole from you. One showed off his box full of cash and a text quarter mill.”

🚨 BREAKING: New COURT FILINGS show a SOMALI SCAMMER STOLE $50 MILLION of TAXPAYER MONEY 🚨 THE SCAMMER SPENT the CASH on: A LAKEFRONT PROPERTY ✅ A PORSCHE MACAN ✅ FIRST CLASS TICKETS TO ISTANBUL AND AMSTERDAM ✅ HONEYMOON STAY IN AN OVERWATER VILLA WITH A PRIVATE POOL IN… pic.twitter.com/pLAlp3lTNz — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 12, 2025

