Seven girls’ volleyball teams in California forfeit games against team with male player

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 21, 2025

Seven girls’ high school volleyball teams in California have forfeited games rather than play a school with a male player who identifies as a transgender girl.

The schools forfeited the games against Jurupa Valley High after several girls from the school filed a lawsuit against the school, the district, and the state agencies that allowed a boy to join the girls’ volleyball team, Fox News reported.

The schools that have refused to play against Jurupa Valley include Riverside Poly High School, Rim of the World High School, Orange Vista High School, AB Miller High School, Aquinas High School, Yucaipa High School, and San Dimas High School.

Jurupa Valley was awarded another win by default on Sept. 13, when Yucaipa High School refused to take the court.

Three girls, two Catholics and one Muslim, filed a lawsuit on Sept. 9 against Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD), the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), and the California Department of Education (CDE), alleging that their religious principles were defiled the male player was allowed to use the girls’ locker room.

Two of the girls, Alyssa McPherson and Hadeel Hazameh, said they left the team over their religious objections and discomfort for having a boy roam around in the girls’ locker room.

Jurupa Valley insists it has no power to refuse to allow the male player to join the girls’ team because the state of California has passed laws forcing schools to knuckle under to the demands of transgender advocates.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement saying that the school and school district “have stated they follow existing state law — a law that was passed in 2013 and signed by Governor Jerry Brown and in line with 21 other states. For the law to change, the legislature would need to send the Governor a bill. They have not.”

