Shamed of the Union Address; Long list of things Democrats refused to take a stand for

It was seen as perhaps the key moment of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

It was one of many issues Democrats refused to take a stand for.

According to reports, more than 70 Democrats chose not to attend the president’s address.

Several times over the course of the speech, those Democrats who did attend made a choice.

“They sat. They scowled. They heckled,” PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted. “While Republicans rose time and again in applause, the left side of the chamber looked like a group of children being punished.”

Trump certainly noticed.

“Here’s the thing Democrats never seem to learn: the country was watching,” Margolis wrote.

“Illegal immigration was one of the defining issues of the 2024 election. And yet, on national television, with the whole country tuned in, Democratic lawmakers couldn’t bring themselves to affirm that the government’s first job is to protect their own constituents over illegal immigrants.”

Democrats, Margolis continued, “handed Republicans a huge gift for the upcoming midterm elections. Trump baited them, and they took the bait. He knew they wouldn’t stand, and now the whole country knows that the only people Democrats stand for are illegal immigrants. When voters pull the lever in November, many of them are going to remember exactly what they saw: a chamber full of Democratic lawmakers who, when asked point-blank to put Americans first, didn’t take it.”

Red State’s Bob Hoge noted: “This Trump 2.0 administration, they keep receipts, and they’re not about to let leftists forget about their despicable behavior.”

Following Trump address, the White House released a list of the times Democrats refused to stand or applaud for:

• Reaffirming “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

• The grieving families of innocent American women and children murdered by criminal illegal aliens — including the mother of Iryna Zarutska, a North Carolina woman savagely killed on public transit by an illegal alien monster.

• Securing our homeland and finally ending the invasion of savage criminal illegal aliens — killers, rapists, gang members, and traffickers — with the strongest, most secure border in American history.

• Prioritizing American citizens over illegal aliens.

• A World War II hero who helped liberate the largest internment camp in the Philippines.

• Unifying against political violence.

• Inflation finally subsiding after years of Democrat-driven price shocks that crushed working families.

• Keeping violent criminals locked up.

• Lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.

• The decisive military action that brought indicted narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro to justice, crippling drug cartels and liberating our hemisphere from vicious narcotrafficking terrorists.

• Protecting minor children from the horrors of irreversible sex changes.

• Gas prices dropping to multi-year lows, putting money back in Americans’ pockets.

• Law enforcement officers being respected once again after years of vilification.

• The financial futures of millions of American newborns through Trump Accounts.

• Protecting the integrity of our elections by preventing illegal aliens from undermining our democracy.

• Banning large corporations from scooping up single-family homes, ensuring they remain available for working Americans.

• Ending widespread fraud schemes — like the $19 billion Somali fraud scandal that burdened Minnesota taxpayers.

• Warrior Dividends for our great military heroes.

• Reducing the flow of deadly fentanyl across our border by a record 56% in one year.

• The single largest drop in the murder rate in 125 years, making our streets safer.

• Explosive growth in retirement accounts and 401(k)s for millions of hardworking Americans.

• Landmark tax relief through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act: No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, and more historic savings.

• Ending eight wars and delivering peace through unmatched American strength.

• America’s military might restoring respect and fear among our adversaries.

• Massive economic growth.

• Total victory over terrorists abroad.

Hoge noted: “Truly, it’s an unbelievable list. These are the things the Democrats don’t think matter and aren’t excited about. If you’re wondering what they do care about, all you have to do is look at Joe Biden’s disastrous tenure.

“Instead of the things the White House laid out in the tally above, their priorities are: open borders, radical gender theory, exploding costs of living, weakness on the world stage, declining cities, and an abandonment of what should be our energy dominance.”

Meanwhile, some Democrats were attending freakshows like this:

This is what Democrats are doing instead of attending President Trump’s State of the Union speech. Democrats are literally hanging out with deranged Leftists dressed in giraffe costumes bragging about getting arrested by ICE. pic.twitter.com/hMIUHrmrHy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

