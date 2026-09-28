Shareholders sue the NY Times: Failure to report Truth damages ‘asset’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A group of shareholders have essentially told The New York Times: Your fake news is hurting our bottom line.

The shareholders filed a lawsuit against The New York Times Company accusing its board of directors of failing to exercise proper oversight over editorial standards, which they argue threatens the company’s financial stability.

The petition, filed in the New York County Supreme Court by the State Board of Administration of Florida (which manages the state’s pension fund) and the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), explicitly leverages the Times’ own corporate SEC filings. According to the plaintiffs, those regulatory filings state that the paper’s credibility is its chief business asset and warn that public perception of bias will directly harm its financial performance.

The shareholders allege that the board has allowed editorial standards to be “weaponized” by unchecked editors to serve personal agendas, leading to a history of materially false or baseless factual assertions.

The complaint points to specific factual errors in the paper’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, a recent multimillion-dollar defamation verdict against the paper in Alabama, and a whistleblower report from a former newsroom employee alleging unaddressed anti-Israel bias.

The suit cites allegations from a whistleblower, who is a former Times employee who is Jewish and was on the paper’s video desk for nearly a decade. The whistleblower had raised concerns about antisemitism and anti-Israel bias that she saw come across her desk at least 15 times between 2019 and March of 2026, when she left the company.

The whistleblower told the Free Press: “The public deserves a better picture of how the Times manufactures the news when Jews or Israel are involved.” The lawsuit states that the whistleblower was told by human resources when she reported instances of anti-Israel bias, “if you don’t like our values here, maybe you should go find a place whose values align with yours.”

After four months of the company rejecting their requests, the investors are asking a judge to compel the Times to turn over internal board records, committee charters, and newsroom guidelines regarding how they monitor fact-checking, corrections, source verification, and reputational risk.

Representatives for The New York Times have pushed back, stating that the lawsuit has “no merit and was brought for an improper purpose.” The company argues that the legal action is an attempt by pro-Israel advocacy-aligned groups to pressure an independent media organization and “chill journalism” protected by the First Amendment.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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