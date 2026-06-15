Shocker: Study finds conservatives have better mental health than unhappy leftists

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A new study has confirmed what many observers of online discourse have long insisted is true: Conservatives report higher rates of life satisfaction and better mental health than leftists.

Professor Lauren Van De Hey of Utah State University has conducted research that connects the mental health gap directly to political identity formation. Her findings were drawn from the 2022 Cooperative Election Study, a large, nationally representative survey administered by YouGov.

“I further find that there is an emerging mental health political identity that is most pronounced among younger (Gen Z) and more liberal Americans,” Van De Hey said.

Roughly half of the study participants who identified as having a mental illness said that identity was very important or somewhat important to them personally.

Van De Hey also found that mental health identity operates differently in politics than physical disability or serious physical illness: “I find that the political predictors and political consequences for the emerging mental health identity differ from those for physical disability and serious physical illness categorization and identification.”

Writing for PJ Media on June 14, Matt Margolis noted: “The implication is clear: mental health struggles, increasingly worn as badges of identity, carry huge political weight.”

Van De Hey’s research found that conservatives are less likely than leftists to categorize anxiety and depression as mental health conditions and report seeking treatment at lower rates. This is attributed in the study to a “personal responsibility ethos: they do not seek help when they think they can resolve the issues on their own.”

Margolis noted: “The Left will frame that as denial. Conservatives will frame it as actually handling your problems. You can decide which sounds healthier. Gee, who would have guessed that the same political movement that spent years turning gender into a political identity is now running the same play with mental illness?”

Van De Hey’s study draws that connection explicitly, pointing to gender politics as a precedent for how subjective personal struggles can become major political drivers.

“Make no mistake about it, this is by design. The Left has a formula, and they’re running it again and again,” Margolis noted.

Van De Hey’s conclusion: “These findings have far-reaching consequences for mental health advocacy, and the role mental health identity will play in the political sphere — especially as Gen Z matures as a cohort.”

Margolis added: “And she’s right, though probably not in the way she intends. When emotional struggles become the foundation of political organizing, the incentive structure flips. You don’t get better outcomes. You get a movement with every reason to keep people anxious, dependent, and radicalized.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...