Shocking FDA Covid memo puts spotlight on Ernesto Ramirez, Jr. and his Dad

An FDA memo late last month detailed how at least 10 children have died from taking the Covid injection.

“No fewer than 10” of 96 child deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) were a direct result of the children taking the Covid jab, said the memo sent out by Dr. Vinay Prasad, who is the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

None of those children had been identified — until now.

Ernesto Ramirez Jr., a 16-year-old from Texas, collapsed and died five days after receiving the Pfizer Covid shot.

“ ‘Junior,’ as he was known, is among the cases at the center of the FDA’s internal investigation into paediatric deaths following Covid vaccination,” Maryanne Demasi noted in a Dec. 2 blog post.

Junior’s father, Ernesto Ramirez, told Demasi he believes the FDA has now acknowledged what he has always known — the Covid shot took his child.

“That’s the poison that killed my son,” he said.

Prior to taking the shot, Junior had been healthy and athletic, Ernesto said.

“We were always together, we were never apart,” he said. “Like I’ve always said, he was my best friend… We were buddies.”

Five days after getting the Pfizer shot, Junior went to the park with a friend to play basketball.

“They started running and he just collapsed,” Ernesto said.

Paramedics rushed Junior to the hospital but attempts to revive him failed.

Ernesto said he had no idea the Covid injection could have been involved. Then, cardiologist Peter McCullough reviewed the records and found that Junior’s heart “was twice the normal size it should have been.” Junior had died from myocarditis — a Covid shot injury now formally acknowledged by regulators.

Demasi details how Ernesto Ramirez was offered a settlement of $10,000 from FEMA if he would agree to “change my son’s death certificate so that it showed he died of Covid. I said no. I would not disrespect my son like that, and I will not falsify documents for financial gain.”

“They harassed me for two years,” he said. FEMA kept raising the offer. “They raised it up to $35,000… and I kept telling them I would not do that. I won’t disrespect my son.”

When he sees commentators online dismissing the FDA’s admission that the Covid shot has killed children as “absurd” or “unscientific,” Ernesto refuses to let their detachment diminish his resolve, Demasi wrote.

“I just tell them you can’t educate the ignorant,” he said. “They’re already programmed… We need to keep going forward.”

Broken Truth Publisher John Davidson interviewed Ernesto Ramirez in 1922 on his way home to California after meetings with WorldTribune.com and other alternative media partners in the Washington, D.C. area. The following retrospective detailed Ernesto Ramirez’s five-year fight for vindication:

