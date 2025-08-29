‘Shooter’s heart was full of hate’; Media mum on status as latest in list of violent trans assailants

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2025 Real World News

Major media has been silent on the fact that Robert “Robin” Westman, the Minneapolis Catholic school gunman whose “heart was full of hate,” is the latest in a growing list of transgender assailants.

In the Westman case, acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joe Thompson said Thursday that the 23-year-old killer left behind “hundreds of pages of writings, writings that describe the shooter’s plan, writings that describe the shooter’s mental state, and, more than anything, writings that describe the shooter’s hate. “

“The shooter expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable. The shooter expressed hate towards Black people. The shooter expressed hate towards Mexican people. The shooter expressed hate towards Christian people. The shooter expressed hate towards Jewish people,” Thompson continued. “In short, the shooter appeared to hate all of us. The shooter’s heart was full of hate. There appears to be only one group that the shooter didn’t hate. One group of people who the shooter admired. That group were the school shooters and mass murderers that are notorious in this country.”

Thompson also said Westman, “more than anything,” was focused on killing children.

“The shooter was obsessed with the idea of killing children. The shooter saw the attack as a way to target our most vulnerable among us, while they were at their most vulnerable at school and at church.”

The mass shooting claimed the lives of Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10.

Of the injured, 15 are children between the ages of 6 and 15 and three are adults in their 80s, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the woke major media continues to do what it can to avoid mentioning, or bury in its reports, the trans angle.

In The New York Times report on “What We Know About the Minnesota Catholic School Shooting,” the outlet used female pronouns, failing to mention that Westman was male. It wasn’t until 13 paragraphs into the story that it was mentioned that as a 17-year old Westman “filed a court document to change her first name to Robin from Robert,” and then mentioned that the document Westman signed said that the shooter “identified as female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

USA Today appeared to link the shooting to white supremacy in a piece from Marc Ramirez, which did not mention the shooter’s name or transgender identity once. The report also cited a report from Voice of America that found “shootings at places of worship have grown in frequency since the mid-2000s – committed, it said, ‘by perpetrators with a history of racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Christianity and Islamophobia, with ties to white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.'”

CNN’s “How the ‘absolutely incomprehensible’ shooting unfolded at Annunciation Catholic School,” made the first mention of the suspect’s name after 20 paragraphs, but did not mention that the killer was transgender.

Some in legacy media were more focused on lecturing on the use of Westman’s preferred pronouns.

The Post Millennial on Thursday reported on the “uptick in mass shooters and killers who are trans over the past few years.”

They include:

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Robert “Robin” Westman, 2025

On Wednesday morning, Westman shot and killed two children, ages eight and 10, and wounded 17 other people when he opened fire outside the Annunciation Catholic Church and school. Students had been inside the church for the first mass of the year.

As a minor, Westman changed his name from Robert to Robin, with the form stating that Westman “identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification.” In his manifesto, Westman expressed regret: “I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself.”

Nashville, Tennessee, Audrey “Aiden” Hale, 2023

In March 2023, Audrey “Aiden” Hale entered the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three young students and three staff members before police shot Hale dead. Pages of writings released in the wake of the shooting detailed Hale discussing her “imaginary penis” and needing to see a “trans doctor.” She wrote, “This female gender role makes me want to not exist.” Another entry stated, “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m male.” Yet another section stated, “I finally found the answer—that changing one’s gender is possible.”

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 2022

On November 19, 2022, five people were killed and 40 others injured after Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire in Club Q, a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. He was sentenced to life in prison in June 2023. Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Aldrich was stopped by patrons at the nightclub.

Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Alec McKinney, 2019

On May 7, 2019, one student was killed and eight others injured after a shooting took place at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, located just outside of Denver. In July 2020, trans-identified female teen Alec McKinney was sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years for the teen’s role in the shooting. Co-defendant Devon Erickson was sentenced in September 2021 to life in prison.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed in the shooting after he charged one of the shooters. McKinney admitted to plotting the shooting as revenge for bullying. Before storming the school, McKinney and Erickson took cocaine and stole three handguns and a rifle from Erickson’s parents.

Aberdeen, Maryland, Scnochia Moseley, 2018

On September 20, 2018, 26-year-old Snochia Moseley fatally shot three people and injured three others at a Rite Aid warehouse in Aberdeen, Maryland. Friends told the Baltimore Sun at the time that messages sent by Moseley in December 2016 showed the temporary worker identifying as a transgender man and discussing beginning hormone treatment. Survivors of the shooting said that Moseley had come into work that day in a bad mood and “wanting to pick a fight.”

Trans leftist accounts all over social media are celebrating the shooting and killing of children at the Minneapolis church by a trans gunman. They believe it is revenge against Christianity and the Trump administration for not allowing transitioning children, and defining sex as… https://t.co/owfZ3XCLD5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2025

Beat The Press