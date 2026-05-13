‘Shooting summit’: Record shows China’s Xi enables war as Trump seeks peace

Special to WorldTribune, May 13, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, May 12, 2026

By Richard Fisher

While it is not clear that any of the long list of Chinese and American conflicts will be settled or even just managed during the too-brief May 13-15 summit between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Leader Xi Jinping, it is very likely to highlight a fundamental contradiction:

China is promoting greater war and conflict worldwide while the U.S. seeks a stability that includes much less war.

Let’s be clear: The May 13-15 summit could be the 23rd time that Xi Jinping has met with a U.S. president, starting with Barack Obama in 2013, as it will be the 6th time Xi has met Donald Trump.

Related: Trump travels to Beijing with Big Tech titans and backed by forceful cabinet advocates, May 12, 2026

Related: State Dept. sanctions China’s satellite image companies that revealed U.S. buildup, May 12, 2026

It would be fair to expect that after 13 years of Xi and U.S. presidential level meetings and summitry, that the leaders of the two largest economies on the Earth might now have a relational structure to enable their people and those of allied and partner countries, to benefit from both greater peace and attendant prosperity.

Communist China’s record is simply the opposite:

• Since 2012 — Xi’s first year as CCP leader — China has accelerated North Korea’s becoming a nuclear missile state now able to conduct nuclear strikes against the largest American cities.

• Since 2012 Xi Jinping has also continued China’s dominant purchases of Iranian oil, enabling that regime to fund the wars of Iranian proxies Hamas, Hizbullah and the Houthis against Israel, and to fund Iran’s nuclear weapons program — the main cause of the current Iran War.

• Since 2012 China’s Coast Guard and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted coercive maneuvers over Japan’s Senkaku Islands and in 2025 began PLA coercion of Japan.

• Starting in 2017, the PLA has conducted daily military coercion exercises against democratic Taiwan to prepare for a likely blockade and invasion of that island.

• Since 2021 the PLA has been sprinting to achieve global nuclear superiority, with the potential to deploy over 5,000 nuclear weapons by 2035, while continuing a decades long refusal to begin any dialogue that would lead to controls of PLA nukes.

• Today the PLA has the world’s largest Navy and by the late 2030s could have six aircraft carrier battle groups to conduct global power projection.

• In 2022 Chinese began exercising with fighting satellites in Low Earth Orbit, while in 2023 China announced a 100-year plan to occupy the Solar System, with indications the PLA seeks to dominate the Earth-Moon system and eventually, the Solar System.

• After fighting and winning its battle to destroy Taiwan democracy, the CCP-PLA has signaled it could begin territorial and political domination wars with the Philippines, Japan, India and Russia, all of which could include repeated battles with the United States until its defeat.

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