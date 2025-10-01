Shutdown perks include cancellation of $8 billion in green energy funding

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2025 Real World News



Democrats may not be too happy with forcing the government to shut down.

Once they come down from their buzz from partying in California wine country, the Dems may wake up to find President Donald Trump has used the authority given to him by the shutdown to terminate some of their top projects.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced on Oct. 1 that the federal government is cancelling $8 billion in green energy funding as the Democrat-forced government shutdown began.

Earlier, the White House announced it was halting $18 billion in infrastructure projects for New York City due to the Democrat shutdown.

Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY. The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

“We’re doing well as a country, so the last thing we want to do is shut it down, but a lot of good can come down from shutdowns. We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

“We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want and they’d be Democrat things. They just don’t learn. So we have no choice. I have to do that for the country.”

Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russ Vought signaled Tuesday that the government shutdown, which began at midnight on Wednesday, is an opportunity to carry out mass federal layoffs.

When asked about reports that hundreds of thousands of federal workers could lose their jobs during the process, Vought said that the White House has been aiming to shrink the size of the federal government.

“Let it be said: There are all manner of authorities to be able to keep this administration’s policy agenda moving forward, and that includes reducing the size and scope of the federal government, and we will be looking for opportunities to do that,” Vought told Fox Business’s Larry Kudlow.

Vought’s interview with Kudlow came just hours before he signed a memo, uploaded to social media, directing government agencies to shut down while blaming congressional Democrats, who voted in the Senate to defeat a House-backed bill to fund the federal government through Nov. 21.

“As such, affected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown,” Vought wrote, adding, “It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict.”

He added that federal employees should still “report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities,” according to the memo.

“We will issue another memorandum indicating the government functions should resume once the President has signed a bill providing for appropriations,” he said.

Republicans crafted a short-term measure to fund the government through Nov. 21, but Democrats blocked it, insisting the measure include a number of their priorities.

An attempt to pass a government funding extension failed again Wednesday.

Despite Republican leaders signaling confidence that more Democrats would cross the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his caucus blocked the GOP’s continuing resolution (CR) for the third time with a 53-45 vote.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he plans to bring the same bill to the floor again and again in a bid to crank up pressure on Senate Democrats. The Senate is expected to leave town on Thursday to observe Yom Kippur but will return Friday to continue voting. In order to advance the bill, Thune needs at least 60 votes to smash through the Senate filibuster.

