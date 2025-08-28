Silent no longer: Trump slams Soros and son for funding ‘violent protests throughout USA’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2025 Real World News



For decades, the notorious Georges Soros has with impunity funded havoc, media platforms and anti-law-and-order district attorneys throughout the United States while partying with Democrat Party elites.

He has been untouchable. Until now.

Known for picking his fights and their timing with care, President Trump has finally broken his silence at a time he is cracking down on lawlessness at all levels of government and the streets of American cities.

Trump charged on Aug. 27 that the leftist billionaire and his son Alex Soros should be brought up on racketeering charges for their financial support of violent protesters in the U.S.

What has made Soros and son both formidable and sinister is not just unlimited funds but their willingness to spend generously and widely with the aim of cultivating power and media to advance strategic goals known only to them.

The late WorldTribune.com columnist Sol Sanders told of almost completing research on a devastating in-depth investigative book about Soros only to have his publishers quietly pull the plug on the project after pressure from their attorneys.

A top Soros target has long been another billionaire named Donald John Trump. For years, Soros has privately warned globalists in the U.S. and Europe that Trump had to be stopped at all costs.

WorldTribune.com reported in July that “Hillary Clinton and George Soros were directly involved in the “long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump” which became the Russiagate scandal, according to the newly declassified annex of special counsel John Durham’s report on the origins of the hoax.”

Trump posted on Aug. 27:

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE.

“Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote: “Honest question: Why has Congress never subpoenaed George Soros before? Why am I the first one to bring this up? This should have been done a long time ago.”

Since 2016, Soros has “funneled more than $15 million” to groups behind anti-Israel protests in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the New York Post reported in October 2023.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations reportedly gave $13.7 million through Tides Center, a leftist group that “sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified” Hamas’s attack on Israel, according to The Post. The Tides Center also reportedly “gave $30,000 in 2020 to Desis Rising Up and Moving,” a group that was behind an anti-Israel protest in New York City’s Bryant Park.

Most recently, the Soros-backed leftist group CASA held a rally on Monday to support accused human smuggler and MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, Breitbart News’s John Binder reported.

“CASA’s Lydia Walther-Rodriguez translated at the rally for Abrego Garcia, who said he is a victim of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts,” Binder noted.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Soros’s Open Society Foundations have gifted millions of dollars to CASA to advocate for mass immigration. In 2023, the Open Society Foundations awarded CASA a $250,000 grant and CASA in Action, the group’s political action committee (PAC), with $1.6 million.

Another group, Human Rights First, which “joined two other organizations in suing the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens with final deportation orders,” has been reported as having financial ties to Soros’s network. Between 2016 and 2021, Soros’s Open Society Foundations “threw nearly $6.2 million” towards Human Rights First.

According to the Department of Justices’s website, in October 1970 “the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 became law. Title IX of the Act is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Statute,” which seeks to eliminate “the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations.”

