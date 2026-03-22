Sophisticated drone swarm reported over critical nuclear air base in Louisiana

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



From March 9 to 15, swarms of unauthorized drones breached the no-fly zone of one of the U.S.’s most critical nuclear air bases.

Waves of 12 to 15 unauthorized drones per night breached security at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana, home to nuclear-capable B-52 bombers.

The drones were not something weekend enthusiasts use, analysts say. They were advanced, non-commercial drones which hovered over sensitive areas, resisted jamming from the base, and forced operational pauses.

“We are working closely with federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate these incursions. The security of our installation and the safety of our people are top priorities, and we will continue to vigilantly monitor our airspace,” a Barksdale spokesperson said.

As an Air Force Global Strike Command base, Barksdale also plays a crucial role in the Air Force’s nuclear defense capabilities.

The initial mysterious drone breach involved an “unmanned aerial system” that set off a shelter-in-place order and terror alert, ABC News reported.

Incidents which followed involved 12 to 15 long-range drones swarming the Barksdale’s no-fly zone, according to an internal military briefing.

Base security reported witnessing “multiple waves” of drones over “sensitive areas of the base,” ABC News reported.

The devices appeared to be “testing security responses,” and they tried to enter and leave the base without being detected.

The drone swarms reportedly forced Barksdale to shut down its runway for take-offs and landings, which put aircraft already in flight at risk.

The drone flights reportedly lasted about four hours each time and routes varied, and the devices used special signals that blocked the military’s attempts to stop them.

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