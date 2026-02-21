State of education: The children vanished

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Alexander Maistrovoy, February 21, 2026

And the Piper advanced and the children followed,

And when all were in to the very last,

The door in the mountain-side shut fast.

— The Pied Piper of Hamelin: A Child’s Story

What makes an average individual a law-abiding, sensible, responsible citizen — loyal to their country and ready for civilized dialogue?

The answer is simple: Education.

What do we see today?

Ignorance Displaced by Ideology

Ugly quasi-Marxist theories have crippled the education system. Education ministries, departments of education, schools and teachers preach madness.

According to Oregon Department of Education, math is racist …”because it requires a correct answer”: “white supremacy culture infiltrates math classrooms in everyday teacher actions”.

UK textbook offered children “to ask questions to terrorists” to understand them better.

Buffalo schools and even kindergartners taught that “all white people” perpetuate systemic racism.

Toronto District School Board drop terms ‘men,’ ‘women,’ ‘boys,’ and ‘girls’ in reproductive health learning material, used instead of them the terms ‘people with a uterus,’ ‘people with a penis,’ ‘people who have more testosterone,’ and ‘people who have more estrogen’.

Children’s books are ruthlessly censored or destroyed altogether.

The movie Gone with the Wind removed from HBO Max because of its “racist depictions”.

In 2017 Sweden’s libraries rewrote again Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren in 1948, because of “racist” expressions.

For the same reason, works such as Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Tom and Jerry cartoons, classic Disney films, such as Dumbo, Peter Pan, The Aristocats, Lady and the Tramp, and Jungle Book, were censored or removed from teaching.

Schools in UK and the United States routinely allow students to change genders without telling their parents, and create ‘secret gender transition closets’.

Students at woke schools have been identifying as neogender “furries” — like horses, dinosaurs and even curse-casting moons. Teachers are afraid to speak out against this phenomenon.

The New York Board of Regents banned all uses of images and names for school mascots related to indigenous people as part of the fight against “systemic racism”. In Germany, they teach anti-white Critical Race Theory. In the United States, books like “Not My Idea” are promoted in classrooms, explaining to readers that “whiteness” is what drives white people to make “deals with the devil” for “stolen land, stolen riches and special favors.”

In Cupertino, California, third grade students were required to rank themselves on a scale of “power and privilege” based on their race. According to education state department in Arizona and Islington Council’s (London) early years department, infants begin to show signs of racism …as early as three months old. A leading London private school overhauled its English curriculum to challenge “white-centric, patriarchal and cis-gender ideologies”. The students here discuss “Macbeth’s toxic masculinity” and read Shakespeare’s The Tempest “through the lens of colonialism”.

People don’t believe in God. But it’s necessary to believe in something, so they believe in flying saucers, ghosts, stars, magic, and witchcraft.

At Catholic (!) Elementary School in Brampton, Ontario, within the framework of “cancel culture” Mother’s and Father’s Day were replaced by Family Appreciation Day. Irish textbooks say Jesus was from ‘Palestine’ (Jesus lived in Judea), and Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz was a “prisoner of war camp” only. Ottawa school board’s gender consultant called Jesus a “radical activist, …a drag queen, and also not white”; British teachers are encouraged to teach that Vikings were “not all white” and some were Muslim.

Is it even worth continuing?

The aggressive ignorance prevailing in the humanities not only deprives people of truthful information but destroys the moral and spiritual equilibrium of the average person.

Belief in Alternate, Godless Realities . . .

People don’t believe in God. But it’s necessary to believe in something, so they believe in flying saucers, ghosts, stars, magic, and witchcraft. Exactly according to G.K. Chesterton’s idea: “When a man stops believing in God, he doesn’t believe in nothing, he believes in anything”.

The number of ‘witches’ and Americans practicing Wicca religious rituals increased dramatically and achieved 1.5 million in U.S. in 2018. In 1990, they estimated about 8000 Wiccans in this country.

Insane conspiracy theories, as well as Satanism are gaining an unparalleled popularity. Satanic sect “grown over the last six years into an international movement that boasts more than 100,000 members, with 18 official chapters in the U.S. …”.

The Zombie Apocalypse is discussed in reputable publications with unprecedented seriousness.

One could expect that at least the Academy would remain a bastion of Reason and enforce knowledge but, alas, the opposite occurs. We see modern inquisitors on pulpits who are ready to burn “heretics” at the stake – whether they are opponents of gender madness or those who are skeptical about global warming. What values do teachers and professors communicate to young people?

Not rationality, logic, and knowledge, but their crippled conscience and intellectual anomalies determine their thoughts and actions.

9/11 gave us the best examples of such irrational hatred. Famous professors proudly declared that:

. . . Leading to Psychosis

We observe the triumph of quasi-religious madness, surpassing in its perversion the fanaticism of the Middle Ages and the obsession with class struggle among the Communists. Psychosis has affected all areas of scientific activity.

Paranoid professors are obsessed with the cult of Critical Race Theory that permeates the entire Academy and all areas of knowledge.

Paranoia surrounding ‘dying Mother Earth’ turns scientists into crazed monsters.

Hatred of Israel, a tiny country surrounded by Islamist regimes and brutal tyrannies, subjugated Academia.

One of them called Hamas’ massacre in Israel on October 7 ‘exhilarating’;

The other (a transgender man who identifies as a woman and Jew), said she “supports the killing of any Israeli or Zionist colonialist”;

80 CUNY professors signed petition saying Hamas atrocities are legit ‘Military Operation’; professors at Northwestern University described Hamas as a ‘political group’;

The Academy has lost its intellect, as well as conscience and humanity, not to mention scientific and critical thinking.

Modern political theories have created surreal constellations worthy of Kafka’s pen.

I could go on and on…

Subsidized in Part by Qatar

The situation at the Academy is aggravated by the enormous influence of countries whose totalitarian ideology is incompatible with democratic values. Qatar, a tiny Middle Eastern emirate that sponsors all Islamist movements including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, the Taliban and Al Qaida, between 2007 and 2024, gave more than $5.6 billion to 61 American schools, including Ivy Leagues. Or was that $20 billion? Or perhaps even $100 billion? Who knows?

The Qatari government is funding teacher salaries, curriculums in American schools via Qatar Foundation International (QFI) to advance Qatari influence.

The End: Cultural Totalitarianism

Ignorance, moral corruption, pathological universalist concepts, and dubious external influences have poisoned the well of Western thought. The cultural totalitarianism turned people into sterile zombies, brainwashed them, perverted the minds of men and women, and subdued intellectuals responsible for the future of their people.

There is no longer any strength or desire for the training of mind and body that Locke called for — only fatigue, emptiness and doom, hidden by cheap shows and fleeting pleasures.

Born in Moscow, Alexander Maistrovoy is a journalist based in Israel and the author of “Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger)”, available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

