Statue of Gen. Albert Pike, toppled by Antifa-BLM rioters, returns to Judiciary Square

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2025 Real World News



During the riots in the summer of 2020 in Washington, D.C., Antifa-BLM rioters topped and burned a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike.

The Trump Administration has restored and returned the statue to Judiciary Square.

Crews put the bronze statue back in place on Saturday. Fencing surrounds the statue, with a signed reading: “Area closed. Historic preservation work in progress.”

The Department of the Interior said the restoration complies with President Donald Trump’s directives.

“The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic-preservation law and recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and restore pre-existing statues,” the Interior Department said in a statement.

In June 2020, rioters used ropes to topple the statue and doused itin lighter fluid and set it ablaze.

The Pike statue was dedicated in 1901. The Confederate general was a longtime leader of the Freemasons. The statue was erected at the request of the Masons, who successfully lobbied Congress to grant them land for the statue as long as Pike would be depicted in civilian, not military, clothing.

Support Free Press Foundation