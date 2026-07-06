Storm clouds: Trump warned nation; Pratt declares war on Mamdani communists

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In a poll last December following socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral race, 62% of young Americans expressed support for so-called “pop Marxism.”

Writing for Fox News Digital in response to the poll, Eric Patterson noted: “Underneath the ‘pop’ lies a dangerous ideology. Call it Marxism, socialism or communism – they aim for the same result. Marx and his disciples foresaw an ‘inevitable’ future, prophesying that democratic capitalism would give way to statist socialism, followed by full-blown communism.”

In three recent speeches, culminating with his Fourth of July address late at night after the event was canceled by lightning, President Donald Trump warned Americans of stormy weather ahead with communism’s “resurgence.”

“There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” Trump said on July 3. “These are not mere political disagreements like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty.”

The president continued: “They don’t want good. They don’t love God and they don’t want God. They don’t love religion and they don’t want religion, and they won’t have it, but we will not let them win. They have no chance against us. They have no respect for law, justice, principle, tradition, or your God-given rights. It’s an ideology of mass theft, mass control, mass lies, and mass murder.”

After more than 400,000 had to leave the National Mall on July 4 due to the weather, a third of them elected to hang around and were later captured on video thoroughly enjoying the speech and what was billed as the biggest fireworks show in history. Trump posted:

The Crowd at 7:05 in the evening was 422,000 people! All were forced to leave because of the weather, the event was cancelled, and everyone was gone because of lightning. When I heard that it was cancelled, I immediately overturned that decision, and waited a while for people to come back. Incredibly, at least 150,000 people returned, and it was an even more spectacular evening than it would have been as normalized! It showed work under pressure. Congratulations to the Secret Service and Law Enforcement on being able to get so many people back into the Arena in such rapid fashion! It was an amazing evening made even more spectacular by the fact that, immediately after the Great Fireworks ended, the rains came down, full blast! President DONALD J. TRUMP

His speech made a point of what communism has wrought:

“It killed 100 million people just in the last century alone. Communism is the exact opposite of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s death, tyranny, and the pursuit of evil.”

Trump also blasted educators who teach that America was founded on stolen land by oppressors.

“As for those who peddle Marx’s lies about our heritage, who tell our children that we live on stolen land or that our heroes were oppressors, they’re doing something much worse than slandering our past, they are slandering and attacking our future.”

Related: ‘You got to cut it out fast’: President Trump on July 4 celebrates America, not communism, July 5, 2025

In his speech on the Mall on Independence Day, Trump said: “The communist system is the opposite of the American system, and the communist system has never worked.

“Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America. We’re not going to let it happen. It’s like a cancer, you got to cut it out, you got to cut it out fast.”

On June 26, Trump referred to “communists elected in New York City recently” who he said “want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life.”

Trump argued that these recent political developments, referring to the election of self-described democratic socialist candidates, reflected a broader embrace of communist ideas.

“They’re communists, they’re not social Democrats,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt, who was knocked out of the Los Angeles mayoral contest by Democrats’ ballot-counting prowess, has declared war on the Mamdani communists:

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/RNwbNIGhCs — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 4, 2026

The communist always must destroy your history. History is what attaches you to something. Memories make a home. The communist attacks your history to unmoor you from your home, so you won’t fight him when he demolishes it and renovates it in his image. https://t.co/vnoLWIPAYj — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 4, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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