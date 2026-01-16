Students bused in during school hours to protest ICE at MN state capitol

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 16, 2026

Students from Saint Paul Public Schools were bused in to Minnesota’s state capitol during school hours on Wednesday to protest ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, online reports said.

According to the Libs of TikTok account on X, the students admitted to warning illegal aliens about the presence of ICE, while others referred to the federal agents as “Nazis.”

The students also ended up starting a huge brawl which had to be broken up by police, video shows:

2026 Contract With Our Readers

  ,

Students bused in during school hours to protest ICE at MN state capitol added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →