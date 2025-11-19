Suddenly, prominent Democrats find themselves sinking in the Epstein quicksand

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2025 Real World News



The media spin on President Donald Trump’s Nov. 16 reversal on releasing the Epstein files was summed up by the NY Times headline: ‘Trump Bows to Reality on Epstein Files Vote, in a Rare Retreat’.

Three days later, it appears that Trump’s rope-a-dope fighter’s routine may have been strategy all along.

The slate of Democrats sinking in the Epstein Files quicksand so far includes Clinton and Obama Administration official Larry Summers; Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett; and Kathryn Ruemmler, White House counsel under Obama. And we’ve only just begun.

Add House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to the list.

“Another email shows Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to an event or to meet privately with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on the House floor on Tuesday. “So Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what we found in the last document batch.”

The following invitation email to Epstein was sent by Lisa Rossi of Dynamic SRG, a Democrat fundraising group:

“Dear Jeffrey: We are thrilled to announce that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars in the New York Congressional delegation. Sometimes referred to as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack’, he is a staunch supporter of President Obama and a progressive voice for the people of New York City. NY1 did a profile piece about his work on the vitally important Budget and Judiciary committees in Washington.”

Comer said the fact that Democrat fundraisers no problem with soliciting money from Epstein is likely the reason why Jeffries has refused to condemn Plaskett for colluding with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing with Michael Cohen. Text messages show Epstein closely following Plaskett’s questioning during Cohen’s testimony and even helped steer her approach.

👀 Maybe this is why House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries refuses to condemn Democrat Rep. Plaskett for colluding with Jeffrey Epstein.👇 https://t.co/D2IsikPU0V — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 18, 2025

But the flurry of news on Nov. 19, including yet another Larry Summers announcement — that he won’t finish out the semester teaching at Harvard — was weeks away from any files being actually released. At 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 19, Trump put the icing on the cake with the following post:

Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more. Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage. At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him. Democrats have used the “Epstein” issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories, including THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TAX CUT BILL, Strong Borders, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, lowering Prices, Biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts in History, ending EIGHT Wars, rebuilding our Military, knocking out Iran’s Nuclear capability, getting Trillions of Dollars INVESTED in the U.S.A., creating the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World, and even delivering a HUGE DEFEAT to the Democrats on the recent Shutdown Disaster. For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams, all of which have been so terrible and divisive for our Country, and have been done to confuse, deflect, and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing. This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted: “Emails show Epstein was not simply on the fringes of the party; he was on the radar of the Democrat establishment, even after his 2008 conviction. In 2013, a Democratic consulting firm reached out to Epstein, hoping to secure his attendance at a Jeffries campaign fundraiser. The same batch of emails reveals it was more than a blanket invitation. Reaching out to secure Epstein’s presence at a Democratic fundraising event to power their ‘House majority’ push stands in stark contrast to their high-minded rhetoric.”

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Epstein gave $147,426 to Democrats and $18,250 to Republicans dating back to 1990.

As for Plaskett, she represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a small private island. Many of his sex crimes allegedly took place there.

Plaskett reached out to Epstein a few months before he was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and texted with him before and during a February 2019 House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing involving Cohen.

In the texts, Epstein told Plaskett that Cohen “opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org,” including former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff, whom he described in one message as “RONA — keeper of the secrets.”

“RONA??” Plaskett responded. “Quick I’m up next is that an acronym.”

Plaskett then asked Cohen whether the committee should be meeting with other Trump associates and specifically questioned him about a “Ms. Rhona.”

Cohen said Rhona Graff is Trump’s executive assistant, “and she’s involved in a lot that went on.” Epstein praised Plaskett when she finished questioning Cohen. “Good work,” he texted.

Democrats have defended Plaskett’s actions and said Republicans were rushing to judgment with a vote to remove her from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

