‘I don’t care’: Trump rocks Democrats with reversal calling for release of all Epstein documents

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Sunday called on House Republicans to support a measure that would compel the Justice Department to release all of the Epstein Files.

The measure is expected to go to the House floor on Tuesday, a Republican source familiar with the plan said.

Trump urged the Republicans to release the files so they can get back on point on his America First agenda.

Media reaction ranged from characterizing the move as a “backflip” (Sky News) to a “change in tone” (NPR) to the openly partisan NY Times: “Trump Bows to Reality on Epstein Files Vote, in a Rare Retreat.”

It was left to the president to shed light on his own strategy, which some Washington insiders say was to trick the Democrats and establishment Republicans into releasing all documents rather than those that could serve as a distraction.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat “Shutdown.” The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on “Epstein,” are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, “Affordability” (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more! Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory. Some “members” of the Republican Party are being “used,” and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein “TRAP,” which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

