Super Bowl Sunday in review: MAGA vs ‘Bad (really bad) Bunny’

As bad as the snoozefest first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots was, it was evident the halftime events would be the most talked about.

Legacy media personalities were pretty much ordered by their woke overlords to shower praise upon one Bad Bunny.

For many millions of Americans, though, President Donald Trump summed it up best, calling the performance “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” and “an affront to the Greatness of America.”

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted that Trump said “exactly what millions of viewers were thinking.”

The president said: “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.” He slammed the show as “just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

Trump concluded his statement by predicting the Fake News Media would applaud Bad Bunny “because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.” Then he threw in a jab at the NFL’s ridiculous new kickoff rule before signing off with “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Margolis noted: “The annoying thing about it was that the performance was almost entirely in Spanish, with Lady Gaga making a brief appearance as the token white person, and I’m pretty sure she was the only one to sing any English during the entire show.”

Nearly half of the households that watched the Super Bowl tuned out Bad Bunny, per Samba TV.

“There was an alternative, and the TPUSA’s All America Halftime Show definitely made a ripple in the culture. Imagine what they will be able to accomplish next year with more time to plan and advertise,” Breitbart’s John Nolte noted.

Some who initially thought Kid Rock lost the battle against Bad Bunny changed their minds after reading the latter’s lyrics.

USA Today, of course, favored Bad Bunny, going with the headline: “What did Bad Bunny say during Super Bowl halftime show? His message of unity”.

Here are some of those “unifying lyrics”:

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, ayy, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, ayy

I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let the ones I already f—-d smile

In a VIP, a VIP, ayy

My D is being chased and I want you to hide it

Grab it like a bonga

She took a pill that made her horny

She f—s in the Audi, not in the Honda, ayy

If I give it to you, don’t call me

‘Cause this is not to make you love me

If your boyfriend doesn’t—

He better fu—, ayy, ayy

When she twerks she doesn’t stop

She smokes and gets horny, ayy

Some in legacy media claim that Bad Bunny was in the clear because he either omitted or mumbled the obscenities.

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine said the performance was “disgusting” and “illegal” and he would be asking the FCC for fines and broadcast license reviews against the NFL, NBC, and Bad Bunny.

Margolis noted: “The entire performance felt like an insult to America disguised as a celebration of America. When you book a halftime show that the vast majority of your audience can’t even understand, and then drape it in messaging about what America should be, you’re not uniting anyone. You’re making a statement about who you think matters and who doesn’t.

“Trump’s reaction was perfect because it captured exactly what regular Americans were thinking while watching the halftime show.”

Before Bad Bunny’s performance, the White House dropped this video:

If you didn’t know, now you know. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gt60m2Ru4K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2026

