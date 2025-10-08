Supreme Court decision on Voting Rights Act could pave way for major GOP gains in House

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2025 Real World News



Republicans stand to gain at least 19 seats in the House if the Supreme Court strikes down a key part of the Voting Rights Act, reports say.

At the center of the case before the Supreme Court is Louisiana’s congressional map known as Senate Bill 8, adopted after a federal court ordered creation of a second majority-black district to remedy “vote dilution” under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. That court later struck SB8 down, concluding it amounted to a racial gerrymander that “violates the Equal Protection Clause” of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Supreme Court will rehear the case, Louisiana v. Callais, which could result in the elimination of Section 2.

A report from Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter Fund, two Democrat voting rights groups, said that the elimination of Section 2 would guarantee a Republican majority in the House.

“While a ruling in time for next year’s midterms is unlikely, the organizations behind the report said that it’s not out of the question,” Politico noted. “Taken together, the groups identified 27 total seats that Republicans could redistrict in their favor ahead of the midterms — 19 of which stem from Section 2 being overturned.”

If Section 2 were eliminated, the Democrat groups believe that up 30 percent of the Congressional Black Caucus and 11 percent of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus could lose their seats from redistricting.

Breitbart News noted: “A favorable result for Republicans in the Supreme Court could lead to massive changes in redistricting across Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi. Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida would likely retain at least one Democrat member.”

