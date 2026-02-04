Supreme Court declines to block California redistricting ahead of midterms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 4, 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block California’s redistricting effort ahead of the 2026 midterms that will likely result in Republicans losing five House seats.

California made the move in response to a redraw in Texas that shifted the boundaries of several districts in favor of Republicans.

The Supreme Court, in a brief order, declined to grant a writ of injunction pending appeal. The California GOP challenged the redraw after voters approved Proposition 50, allowing the state to alter its maps.

An appeals court has already upheld the redraw.

“The five California Republicans targeted by the redistricting plan include Representatives Doug LaMalfa in District 1, Kevin Kiley in District 3, David Valadao in District 22, Ken Calvert in District 41, and Darrell Issa in District 48,” KCRA reported.

Currently, Republicans have a slim majority in the House with 218 members compared to 214 Democrats. There are three vacancies.

President Donald Trump had called the redistricting vote in California a “giant scam”.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED. All “Mail-In” Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are “Shut Out,” is under very serious legal and criminal review. STAY TUNED!

