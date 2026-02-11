Swamp justice: D.C. grand jury won’t indict ‘Seditious Six’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2026 Real World News



Some say that prosecutors hold such sway over grand juries that said juries “will indict a ham sandwich.”

That certainly does not hold true in the Swamp that is Washington, D.C., where Democrat ham sandwiches and sandwich-throwers alike, not to mention those who the Trump Administration accused of dabbling in seditious behavior, get free passes from leftist juries.

In fact, a grand jury in the Swamp refused to indict a leftist activist who threw a sandwich at an ICE agent. The sandwich-thrower, Sean Dunn, was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault by another D.C. jury.

So it came as no surprise that a Washington, D.C. grand jury on Tuesday rejected the Trump Administration’s request to indict six Democrats who advocated for service members to disobey orders from Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump if they felt the president’s orders might be illegal.

The Department of Justice sought indictments against Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, as well as Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

Federal prosecutors argued that the “Seditious Six” Democrats made statements that compromised the loyalty and discipline of the American military.

The jurors, in a city that voted 93% for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, disagreed.

Slotkin said the grand jury “upheld the rule of law and determined this case should not proceed.”

“Hopefully, this ends this politicized investigation for good,” she added, describing the effort to indict her as “an embarrassing day for the Administration” and “another sad day for our country.”

Kelly called the attempt to bring charges an “outrageous abuse of power by Donald Trump and his lackies.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has taken action to demote and reduce Kelly’s retirement pay for the political stunt, as well as to censure the senator for “reckless conduct.”

Kelly retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain (O-6) in 2011 after a 25-year career.

“These actions are based on Captain Kelly’s public statements from June through December 2025 in which he characterized lawful military operations as illegal and counseled members of the Armed Forces to refuse lawful orders,” Hegseth said in a statement.

Kelly is contesting the demotion and pay cut in court.

