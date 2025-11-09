Sydney Sweeney lost no sleep over genes/jeans controversy; ‘Just put my phone away’

The public outcry from the woke Left over Sydney Sweeney’s genes/jeans advertisement did not keep the American actress/model awake at night, she notes.

Speaking about criticism Sweeney received over the “good jeans” ad campaign that she made with American Eagle over the summer, a GQ reporter “like” asked her:

“The criticism of the content, which was basically that, maybe specifically in this political climate, like white people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority. Like that was kind of like the criticism broadly speaking. And since you are talking about this, I just wanted to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically.”

Like really?

Sweeney responded: “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

“I kind of just put my phone away,” Sweeney said about the response to the viral ad. “I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

