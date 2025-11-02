Taiwan reality: Miles Yu fact checks construct created by CCP propaganda

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



Peng Qing’en, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told propaganda outlets in Beijing on Wednesday that peaceful “reunification” under the “one country, two systems” model is the fundamental approach to “resolving the Taiwan issue.”

“We are willing to create ample space for peaceful reunification and will spare no effort to pursue this prospect with the utmost sincerity,” he said.

“However, we absolutely will not renounce the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”

China insists democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced use of force to “reunify” with the island.

That “reunification” slogan is “a hoax sustained by fear, ideology and deception,” Miles Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute, wrote in an Oct. 27 analysis for The Washington Times.

“Taiwan is not a rebellious province but a living refutation of communist determinism, a society that chose freedom over fear,” Yu noted. “Not a single inch of Taiwan’s territory has ever been governed by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949. Since then, Taiwan has remained entirely outside the CCP’s control politically, legally, and militarily.

“The claim of ‘reunification’ is therefore a deliberate falsehood: One cannot ‘reunify’ with what was never unified,” wrote Yu, a former Geostrategy-Direct.com contributing editor.

Yu offered several reasons why China-Taiwan reunification is a “hoax”:

Taiwan’s sovereignty is not an extension of the KMT-CCP civil war

Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence are not byproducts of the Kuomintang-Communist struggle. Nor are they rooted in ethnolinguistic connections with China. To claim otherwise mirrors the logic of Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine: invoking shared language and history to justify invasion. Taiwan’s modern sovereignty emerged not in 1911 with the fall of the Qing, nor in 1949 when the KMT fled to the island, but in the late 1980s when it democratized and ceased claiming to represent “China.” Like Ukraine after 1991, Taiwan’s statehood stems from its political awakening, not from the collapse of an empire.

International law rejects historical justifications for conquest

The 2016 Hague tribunal ruling against China’s South China Sea claims decisively refuted the use of “historical rights” as grounds for territorial claims. China’s “nine-dash line” was deemed legally baseless. The same principle applies to Taiwan: Ancient ties, migration or dynastic rule cannot justify modern annexation. Yet Beijing continues to weaponize history to justify expansion, pressuring neighbors such as India, Bhutan, Vietnam and Japan. Its behavior is that of a neo-imperial power, not a postcolonial victim.

The CCP has never cared about historical borders

If territorial integrity were the true motive, Beijing would not have willingly ceded vast tracts, many times larger than the small island of Taiwan, of historically Chinese land to its ideological allies. The CCP recognized Mongolian independence in 1945, handed large land areas to the Soviet Union, and settled boundaries with socialist Burma and communist North Korea. The party’s history of giving away “Chinese” lands exposes the hollowness of its Taiwan rhetoric. Ideology, not geography, has always guided its choices.

U.S. policy does not recognize Taiwan as part of China

None of the U.S.-China diplomatic and legal instruments, including the Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, accepts Beijing’s claim that Taiwan belongs to China. America’s One China Policy merely acknowledges that the PRC claims Taiwan, without agreeing or disagreeing. Washington opposes any attempt to alter the status quo by force and insists that any settlement must have the consent of the people on both sides of the strait.

Fear of freedom: Taiwan as the CCP’s existential threat

What terrifies the CCP is not Taiwan’s geography but its example. Taiwan’s success as a free, democratic, ethnically Chinese society demolishes Beijing’s central lie that Chinese culture is incompatible with liberty. With vibrant elections, protected property rights and the rule of law, Taiwan embodies what China could be without the party’s tyranny. The CCP’s fear is existential: A prosperous, democratic Taiwan proves that the Chinese people are fully capable of self-government. Hence, the party’s crusade to “eliminate” Taiwan is also an effort to extinguish hope for freedom among 1.4 billion mainland Chinese.

In polling, the overwhelming majority of Taiwanese support the status quo. They identify as Taiwanese, not Chinese, just as more than 75% of the ethnic Chinese in Singapore identify as Singaporeans, not Chinese.

Yu concluded: “ ‘Reunification’ is thus not a national project but a totalitarian one. It demands submission, not cooperation, erasure, not harmony. To call it a matter of ‘internal affairs’ and ‘national reunification’ is to grant legitimacy to conquest and to betray the universal principles of sovereignty and self-determination. The question before the world is not whether China and Taiwan are ‘one’ but whether truth and tyranny can coexist.”

