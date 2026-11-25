by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2026 — Real World News



Say what you will about the United States of America, but here do overs and second chances are available. Consider Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

After reports emerged in late October and early November that he had an extramarital relationship with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang (no relation), the former CEO of the Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, admitted to the affair and apologized to his family and employees.

He then resigned under pressure, only to be reinstated after the intervention of a law and order president, Donald J. Trump.

U.S. officials investigated Megaspeed over allegations that it illegally funneled restricted, advanced Nvidia AI chips to communist Chinese companies. Intelligence agencies warned senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that Alice Huang had been approached by China’s Ministry of State Security.

Now, according to the South China Morning Post, a social media account related to China’s National Administration of State Secrets Protection is warning Chinese to beware of being manipulated or “honey-trapped.”

Why, because an official in an unnamed Chinese ministry was sentenced to death after being accused of leaking state secrets to a foreign intelligence agency.

Identified only by the surname Ma, the sentence also included lifelong deprivation of political rights and confiscation of personal property.

According to the report, Ma was approached while posted abroad by a foreign operative identified as “Kailin,” initially under the pretext of learning Chinese from Ma and offering small payments, before shifting to sensitive details about Chinese mission personnel and operations. Another officer later blackmailed Ma into cooperating by threatening to expose his earlier disclosures to Chinese authorities.

After returning to China, Ma signed a confidentiality and loyalty agreement, received a laptop for transmissions, and collected classified information at work to send overseas via an espionage website. Authorities stated he sent over 100 intelligence items—including 35 deemed state secrets (nine top secret and 26 secret)—and received over 1 million yuan in payments and bonuses.

The South China Morning Post noted:

Public disclosures of death sentences in espionage cases are relatively rare in China, where judicial proceedings involving national security are typically conducted behind closed doors. According to the account, Ma’s recruitment began while he was posted overseas in Country A, where he became acquainted with an intelligence officer from Country B identified by the Chinese transliteration “Kailin”. Kailin frequently invited Ma to meet under the pretext of improving communication and learning Chinese, offering modest payments in exchange for regular contacts. Over time, their discussions shifted towards politically sensitive topics and international current affairs, before Kailin began probing Ma for details about the personnel and operations of China’s mission in Country A. Ma subsequently leaked substantial sensitive information regarding the mission and handed over an internal telephone directory, according to the social media account. As their contact deepened, Kailin introduced Ma to a colleague identified as “Tang Zheng”. During their meeting, Tang directly demanded that Ma formally join Country B’s intelligence service, threatening to report Ma’s “past illegal activities” to Chinese authorities if he refused. Facing blackmail, Ma capitulated and accepted tasks assigned by Country B’s intelligence handlers. He signed a formal “cooperation agreement” that included clauses requiring “confidentiality” and “loyalty”, receiving a fixed monthly stipend and a dedicated laptop to send and receive intelligence. Ma embarked on a “prolonged period of espionage” from inside his ministry after completing his overseas posting and returning to China, the report said. By day, he gathered classified materials accessed through his official duties according to tasks assigned by Country B; by night, he compiled the files at home and transmitted them via covert espionage websites.

The National Administration of State Secrets Protection issued a statement regarding Ma, but did not identify the countries involved, or say when or where he was sentenced or whether he had already been executed.

The statement also urged officials to remain vigilant, strengthen their loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party, protect state secrets, and guard against foreign recruitment.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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