Tennessee Republicans suspend Democrats from all committees

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Republicans who control the Tennessee state legislature sent notice to Democrats in the state House of Representatives that all members of the Democrat caucus are being removed from all standing committees and subcommittees as a result of their tantrums in the statehouse during redistricting debates last week, which reportedly included setting fires inside the Capitol and attacking law enforcement.

Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, noted: “In the state of Tennessee, political terrorism will not be tolerated. National Republicans take note that this is how you exercise power.”

In a letter addressed to state House Democrat Leader Karen Camper dated May 12, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton accused members of the Democrat caucus of actions aimed at “disrupting the democratic and legislative processes and creating disorder on the House Floor.”

The letter cited several incidents, including:

• Interlocking arms in the well of the House

• Blocking aisles on the House floor

• Encouraging disruptions with protesters and attendees in the gallery

• The use of prohibited props and noisemakers

• “Flagrant disregard” for House rules

Sexton also alleged members distributed earplugs to another Democrat lawmaker during the demonstrations.

“Members of the Democratic Caucus will receive individual letters removing them from all standing committees and subcommittees of the House,” Sexton wrote.

Individual letters sent to lawmakers informed them they had been removed from committee assignments. One letter sent to Camper stated she would only remain on the Government Operations Committee, as required under House rules.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision which rejected Louisiana’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, Tennessee lawmakers passed a new map which favors Republicans in all of the state’s congressional districts.

Revolver News noted: “Democrats are used to owning this game. The rules have changed. … This is why the ‘map wars’ matter so much. Because redistricting isn’t some boring fight for political nerds. It literally decides who holds power, which voters get grouped together, and whether race-based legal pressure can keep shifting maps in Democrats’ favor. Finally, Republican politicians get that now.”

⚖️🚩Tennessee Democrats just turned the State Senate into a WWE audition. A Democrat senator climbed ON TOP OF A TABLE and got into a literal tug-of-war with the Sergeant at Arms over a “STOP THE STEAL” banner during the 9-0 redistricting fight. Decorum matters.

Apparently not… pic.twitter.com/ZWXGrb9jH1 — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) May 7, 2026

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