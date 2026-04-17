Tennessee resolution recognizes June as ‘Nuclear Family month’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Tennessee has officially declared June to be “Nuclear Family Month” in recognition of a longstanding societal building block that only became controversial this century.

The gay lobby was sad.

GLAAD, the major LGBTQ advocacy organizaton, condemned the state’s decision not to recognize June as Pride Month, which is every June.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a resolution last week for the new month-long celebration of the traditional family unit, which it defines as “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children.”

The nuclear family “is God’s perfect design for humanity and is aligned with the long-held traditional values of Tennessee,” states the resolution, which passed through both chambers of the lower Republican-controlled state legislature.

“The nuclear family is under attack in our beloved State and nation, and it is our responsibility to uplift, protect, and support values that help Tennessee prosper,” the legislation says.

The resolution cited statistics in noting fatherless households are four times more likely to live in poverty, while children raised without fathers face sharply higher risks of substance abuse, incarceration, and behavioral problems. It also cited research from Peter Langman, which found that a significant number of school shooters studied came from unstable homes.

According to GLAAD:

“The strongest families are grounded by love. Lawmakers trying to exclude and intentionally harm some families should be recognized as actively harming all by not focusing their time working for an inclusive Tennessee where all are welcome and can succeed,” the statement said.

The resolution is not binding, and Gov. Lee neither issued a statement nor responded to requests for comment.

🚨BREAKING: Tennessee Designates June 2026 as “Nuclear Family Month”! Governor Bill Lee signed a non-binding resolution defining the nuclear family as “one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children,” describing it as the bedrock of society. The… pic.twitter.com/Qw9TgTeAj0 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) April 16, 2026

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