The last breakfast; Analysis: Psychological takeover of Iran happened in stages

The United States and Israel pinpointed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s location through months of intense, collaborative surveillance by the CIA and Israeli intelligence, mapping his daily patterns and movements.

The “high fidelity” tracking enabled the allies to identify a critical, unusual gathering of dozens senior Iranian leaders at a Teheran compound on the morning of Saturday, February 28, 2026, providing the precise, real-time intelligence required for a military strike.

For what the U.S. said were 49 Iranian leaders, it was the last breakfast.

Trump confirmed Khamenei’s death in a post on Truth Social Saturday, hours after he announced the commencement of Operation Epic Fury. Fox News “Special Report” host Bret Baier told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that Trump was “pleased” with the progress of the operation.

“I said this is, it’s a tough succession plan in Iran. He said 49 L is deep, it’s very deep. When they met, they met for breakfast. They assumed it was good for a lot of reasons,” Baier said.

“ ‘Number one, they didn’t think we knew, but you never attack in the morning, having to do with winds and sun and a lot of things. It just, it was amazing that we knew everything we knew,’ he said there is a plan.”

“I asked, ‘so what you’re saying is that you know there is somebody on the ground in Iran that is going to rise up,’ Quote, ‘Yes, I feel there is, feel that, and some of them are no longer with us, to be honest, because it was 49 leaders that were taken out. That was going to take four weeks,’” Baier continued.

“ ‘We thought to get rid of the Iranian leadership, and it’s always, you know, if they hide, it’s a lot longer than four weeks, and they would have been hiding. We were shocked when we heard what was going on. We knew exactly what was happening and where 49 leaders, and you know they’re talking about using people now that nobody ever heard of, even though they don’t know. They’re using people, studying people to be the leader that even they don’t know who they are. Can they? Can you believe that?’ ”

“He points to Venezuela as a template, which means to me that going in they had some sense on the ground of what was coming next,” Baier added.

Meanwhile, events in Iran including its 47-year transformative nightmare have served as a reminder and wakeup call for many Western nations about the process by which once-prosperous societies can lose basic freedoms and be drastically transformed over time

Chase Hughes, a U.S. Navy veteran, author, and leading expert in behavior engineering, intelligence operations, and tactical psychology, noted in a post to his YouTube channel:

“Iran didn’t slowly become what you see on the news — it was psychologically taken.”

Hughes goes on to break down what he says is “the real mechanism behind Iran’s transformation: the difference between a people and the system that cages them, how revolutions don’t shift power but shift who gets to use violence, and why fear — not religion — became the enforcement tool. From a modern, secular Iran in the 60s and 70s to a regime sustained by narrative control, surveillance, and compliance rituals, this is a case study in how educated civilizations get hijacked without realizing it.”

Hughes added: “This isn’t just about Iran — it’s a preview of what happens anywhere belief becomes mandatory and truth becomes a liability.”

