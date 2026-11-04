‘The most secure election ever’? That question in 2026 is still taboo in polite company

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2026 — Real World News



Very few people are still questioning the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. One notable exception is President Donald J. Trump.

WorldTribune.com is still being punished by the algorithms of Google, Meta, Microsoft and other massive platforms for reporting about alleged irregularities and those who called for investigations of elections worldwide in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

For those with curious minds, here is an index of some of our reporting.

As for the 2026 midterm elections, report are coming in and can be read on X:

#BREAKING Reports are pouring in of voting disruptions hitting multiple counties in Michigan, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Georgia on election day with voters and observers describing power outages, ballot shortages, jammed machines, emergency boxes, and fake texts that some say is deliberate interference by Democrats. Here are some incidents: 🔷Wayne County, Michigan:

#Michigan

Power outages that will last until about 7:40 PM, 20 minutes before polls closed.

Separate reports of tabulator malfunctions in places like Madison Heights, Redford Township, and Shelby Township.

This county had problems in 2022 with significant delays. 🔷Leavenworth County (Linwood Community Center), Kansas:

#kansas

Polling place ran out of paper ballots, they had about 100 when they needed about 1,000.

Officials say it was due to a county clerk ordering error.

Voters were turned away or waited over an hour. 🔷Multiple counties in Pennsylvania:

#Pennsylvania

Voters reporting that ballot scanners are jammed, missing, or not set up, with poll workers putting completed ballots into emergency boxes, bins, or folders to scan after the polls close.

Problems in 2022 with machine and process issues. 🔷Fulton County, Georgia:

#Georgia

Voters reported receiving fake text messages claiming their polling locations had changed. Separate earlier scanner failures during early voting affected over 1,000 ballots that required rescanning or transfer

Problems in 2022 Same-day reports of midterm voting equipment failures, scanner jams, ballot shortages, power or technical delays, fake messages, and related disruptions are being reported in states including: 🔷New York: Scanners stopped accepting ballots early, emergency bags used, barcode issues cited, machines down or jammed.

#newyork

🔷Georgia: Scanner failures and fake texts, Scanners out

#Georgia

🔷Florida: Check-in delays, one site relocated for flooding

#florida

🔷Pennsylvania: Scanner problems, emergency boxes, some precincts delayed or extended 🔷Ohio: Machines down plus a bomb threat evacuation, early glitch on “already voted” status

#Ohio

🔷Mississippi: check-in or machine issues at multiple sites

#Mississippi

🔷North Carolina: Technical delays, printer/power issues

#NorthCarolina

🔷Wisconsin: Scanner failures, ballots to auxiliary boxes

#Wisconsin

🔷California: Official drop box overflowed, Ballots on ground then bagged into a minivan

#califonia

🔷Indiana: Machines failed at opening

#Indiana

🔷Oklahoma: Machine issues, Emergency bins

#oklahoma

🔷Nevada: Machine unavailability

#nevada

🔷Virginia: Mail-in ballots already submitted in someone else’s name

#Virginia

🔷Kansas: Ballot shortage from ordering error 🔷South Carolina: Machines down

#SouthCarolina

🔷Michigan: Power outages and tabulator malfunctions

Republicans say these are red flags and should be immediately investigated, especially in counties with prior voting issues like Wayne and Fulton. They say equipment failures, emergency containers, and voter-suppression-style messages are proof that there should be paper-trail verification, observer access, and post-election audits rather than just accepting “routine glitch” explanations. Officials counter that the same procedures have been used for years without proven outcome-changing fraud. Do you think these problems are simply accidents, or is it time for stronger election integrity measures?

#ChristinaAguayoNews

#BREAKING — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) November 4, 2026

No. You didn’t. You are absolutely 100% wrong. You did nothing of the sort. @NRSC Senate Republicans under YOUR “leadership” did nothing. Nothing. You had the chance to begin the process of saving our election system from the radical left. By passing the SAVE America Act. But K Street either didn’t care or opposed it. So why bother, right? Because the GOP Senate only does what can be monetized via those endless lobbyist dinners / fundraisers. If it can’t raise you money? Probably not worth doing. And you BERATED @BasedMikeLee for trying to get you to work full weeks, to try to pass the SAVE America Act. Or to work a weekend sometime. Or not to recess for weeks in March and then again recess for a month in August. You and your fellow GOP Senators told him that nobody cared about the SAVE America Act. That he needed to sit down and shut up. And the American people watched you, day after lazy, do-nothing day. And how you literally could not come up with a single idea to manage the Senate rules to get the bill passed. You just could not figure it out. Because you really didn’t and don’t care. And because you just are clueless. What’s all the fuss, you say. It’s not a big deal to you that our election system has been taken over and manipulated by the left. That aliens by the hundreds of thousands are on our voter rolls, that there are illegal votes by the thousands in the election results…and that it matters. It matters to the USA. But not to you @LeaderJohnThune So now, you don’t have to worry about it. You don’t have to be in charge of producing meaningful results for the American people. They just sent you to your room without any supper. I’m sure you must be relieved. You and your fellow GOP colleagues who just flat couldn’t be bothered to figure out how to save our elections. Well done, you. What a waste of space you’ve been as a leader. That term should never be applied to you or to your inner circle. Utterly disgusted by the lot of you. You did this. Tuesday was the Thune election. You own it. Hope you’re happy. @EIwatchdogs @seanmdav @EricLDaugh @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump @Bannons_WarRoom @greg_price11 @RealAmVoice — Cleta Mitchell (@CletaMitchell) November 4, 2026

Ran out of ballots at 8 am on 2026-11-3 at a polling place in Kansas. They needed 1,000 ballots, but delivered only 100. — Tara O (@DrTaraO) November 4, 2026

So they changed the software. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 4, 2026

Just like in South Korea, ballots were ran out early in Chicago (and elsewhere in the US) on the election day 2026-11-3. They test the cheating method in South Korea first. Then at multiple locations in the US. — Tara O (@DrTaraO) November 4, 2026

In SouthKorea, ballots “ran out” early on election day, preventing prople from voting. In various counties in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, New York, etc, the machines to scan the ballots aren’t working or there are power outages, closing voting centers. — Tara O (@DrTaraO) November 4, 2026

I’m sorry, if you believe this, you’re nuts https://t.co/yQnkzCqrBs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 4, 2026

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