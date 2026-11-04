‘The most secure election ever’? That question in 2026 is still taboo in polite company

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2026 — Real World News

Very few people are still questioning the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. One notable exception is President Donald J. Trump.

WorldTribune.com is still being punished by the algorithms of Google, Meta, Microsoft and other massive platforms for reporting about alleged irregularities and those who called for investigations of elections worldwide in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

For those with curious minds, here is an index of some of our reporting.

As for the 2026 midterm elections, report are coming in and can be read on X:

  

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