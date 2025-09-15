The tie that binds: NY governor endorses Mandami because hurting Trump matters most

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2025 Real World News

“Affordability” is the word New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul used to describe her No. 1 priority as she endorsed socialist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City.

Since Democrat and “affordability” have never gone hand-in-hand, what is the real reason Hochul endorsed Mamdani?

That would be hatred for President Donald Trump.

Though admitting they don’t “see eye to eye” on some issues, Hochul said: “New York needs leaders who will put aside differences, stand up and fight back against Mr. Trump.”

Hochul slammed independent Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, saying: “We must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city like the king he wants to be. Anyone who accepts his tainted influence, or benefits from it, is compromised from the start.”

Trump on Monday threatened to withhold federal funds from New York after Hochul’s “shocking” endorsement of Mamdani.

“Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has Endorsed [sic] the ‘Liddle Communist,’ Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York,” the president wrote online. “This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City.”

“How can such a thing happen?” Trump continued, adding, “Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad!”

Mamdani has declared: “My administration will be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare,”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “Comrade Mamdani is the American people’s worst nightmare. The American people have repeatedly rejected this Communist agenda and the more Mamdani shares his radical policies, the more the American people will recoil.”

Hochul’s backing comes after months of pressure from the left flank of the Democrat Party which faces historically low approval ratings. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland endorsed Mamdani Saturday at a party event in Iowa and took a swipe at New York Democrats refusing to do the same.

“That kind of spineless politics is what people are sick of,” Van Hollen said.

Other high-profile New York Democrats, most notably House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have yet to endorse Mamdani.

The Democratic Socialists of America is vowing to primary establishment Democrats who don’t support Mamdani or their leftist agenda.

