Time for states to take a stand against leftist doxxing

Commentary by Christopher W Holton, Center for Security Policy, February 18, 2026

Peace officers, military personnel and prosecutors in recent years have faced a growing threat from the practice known as “doxxing” in which their personal, private information is obtained, sometimes through legal means and sometimes illegally, and spread online via a variety of social media. In most cases the information posted online has included home addresses, obviously putting law enforcement and military personnel, and their families, at great risk.

Some states, particularly Alabama, have moved to protect America’s heroes with legislation outlawing the practice and imposing penalties on those who participate in the practice.

There is also a federal statute to protect federal law enforcement personnel.

Federal law 18 USC section 119 protects individuals performing official duties from having their personal information disseminated including their Social Security number, home address, phone number, etc. as well as like information of or on their family members. Using mail, phone or internet also exposes the perpetrator to a violation of interstate crime linking this back to this federal statute for the federal protection of state and local personnel for similar actions.

Unfortunately, as is the case on all too many issues, federal prosecutors appear to have scarcely utilized the federal statute.

Recently, the practice of doxxing escalated to a new level when a Rolling Stone “journalist” doxxed the U.S. Army Delta Force commander who led the raid to capture Venezuelan communist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Currently no protection exists for military personnel from doxxing. The federal statute and the few state laws currently in force mention nothing about military personnel.

Center for Security Policy General Counsel Stephen Gele’ has crafted model language that can be be used on the state level to make it a crime to doxx law enforcement personnel, first responders, military personnel and their dependents. [See below]

The Center for Security Policy highlighted the risk to police and other emergency personnel from doxxing in August, 2020, following a rash of similar incidents during the 2020 summer riots. As we noted at the time:

The primary suspect for these doxxing events is Antifa, which maintains a robust open-source intelligence capability to identify targets for future intimidation. It has been reported that at violent Antifa protests in Portland, communist insurgents have read law enforcement officers’ personal information aloud over megaphones, and in Seattle Antifa members attempted to target the home of the Seattle Chief of Police.

Some agencies have taken measures to protect law enforcement officers by concealing name tags and using alternative forms of identification, but this has led to threats of legal action from the Antifa-allied National Lawyers Guild, and caused agencies to face substantial negative media attention.

ICE officers conducting operations to apprehend illegal aliens with criminal warrants have taken to covering their faces and have had to endure harassment from leftist street thugs and activists, as well as media and leftist politicians.

Chilling videos in which leftists and anarchists appear facing off with law enforcement officers specifically threatening to doxx the officers and find their family members once again highlights the urgent need for action on doxxing:

Portland Antifa members vow to doxx ICE agents while harassing federal authorities outside the ICE facility: “We have videos of your faces…We’re going to doxx you. We’re coming for you.

THOUSANDS OF ICE AGENTS DOXXED, PROTESTERS TARGETING HOMES Radical activists published addresses and personal details as harassment campaign hits families. Protesters reportedly showing up at private residences.

🚨🇺🇸 THOUSANDS OF ICE AGENTS DOXXED, PROTESTERS TARGETING HOMES Radical activists published addresses and personal details as harassment campaign hits families. Protesters reportedly showing up at private residences. This is flat out dangerous.pic.twitter.com/WymsAvo33p — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 17, 2026

This activity is nothing new and it is shameful that more states have not taken action to protect law enforcement personnel and their families. Lest you think that Minnesota is just a normal state that has been aggravated by recent ICE operations, here is a video from Minnesota way back in 2021.

This video from protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is a perfect illustration of why states should move to pass anti-doxxing laws. The video, available on social media, shows activists urging protestors to identify police officers using the internet, and then identify their home addresses and the names of their family members.

Holy crap. Watch BLM protesters threaten to dox these officers and kill their families. https://t.co/PKwh0A9c46 pic.twitter.com/5Nj4RIw05R — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 12, 2021

It is past time for states to pass laws against doxxing because anarchists and leftists are escalating their activity in this regard.

Share the model language included in this article with your state legislators.

Anti-Doxxing Model Language

A. For the purposes of this section, the following terms have the following meanings:

(1) FIREFIGHTER. The term as defined in [State Law].

(2) GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTION. The term as defined in [State Law].

(3) LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER. An officer employed by the state, county, or municipality who has the power of arrest.

(4) MEMBER OF THE ARMED FORCES: defined as (A) a member of the armed forces, including all components of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, who is serving on active duty; (B) a member of the Alabama National Guard or the National Guard of any State, Commonwealth, or Territory of the United States; or (C) a member of a Reserve component of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Alabama National Guard or the National Guard of any State, Commonwealth, or Territory of the United States.

(5) PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION. Includes, but is not limited to, all of the following:

a. Home address, social security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

b. Photographs or information of the victim’s spouse and/or children, including the schools the children attend.

c. Any other information that would enable the victim to be harassed, threatened, or harmed.

B. An individual commits the crime of doxing if he or she does either of the following:

(1) Intentionally electronically publishes, posts, or provides personal identifying information of another individual, with the intent that others will use that information to harass or harm that other individual, and the other individual is actually harassed or harmed.

(2) Intentionally electronically publishes, posts, or provides personal identifying information of a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or member of the armed forces, with the intent that others will use that information to harass, harm, or impede the duties of that law enforcement officer, firefighter, or member of the armed forces, and the law enforcement officer, firefighter, or member of the armed forces is actually harassed, harmed, or impeded from performing his or her governmental function.

C. (1) A violation of subsection B is a Class A misdemeanor.

(2) A second or subsequent violation of subsection (b) is a Class C felony.

D. Nothing in this section shall be construed to limit any of the following:

(1) Political speech protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

(2) The publication of contact information of public officials by any individual or organization for the purpose of encouraging citizens to lobby the public official for or against any policy or legislative act. For purposes of this subdivision, contact information means an official address, email, or phone number used by the public official for his or her public service.

Christopher Holton is Senior Analyst at the Center for Security Policy.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

