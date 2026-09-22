To boycott Trump or not to boycott Trump? White House press corps in limbo

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



For those who follow the news but not the news media, the White House press corps has vanished and it’s not clear that enough people care to make the development newsworthy.

Following the administration decision to revoke White House press access to CNN, MS Now and Politico, CNN’s Kaitlyn Collins organized a boycott of the White House press pool that included Fox News, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

President Trump defended his decision against the outraged press corps as a blow against “Fake News” and not a violation of the Free Press.

The Trump White House has opened the door to alternative conservative media in a press room that has been the almost exclusive preserve of mainly liberal Democrat legacy media.

Thus, when the president went to New York for his address to the United Nations, only Real America’s Voice and Jack Posobiec’s Human Events accompanied him.

How long did the boycott last? At the United Nations on Sept. 22, President Trump greeted Collins by saying:

“It’s an honor to be here. I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me. You shouldn’t be here, you should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me, you shouldn’t be covering me.”

Chortling on social media at the “liberal media meltdown” over Trump’s action, Posobiec noted that he had broken the boycott. He also posted with the above photo about the discrimination faced by conservative news organizations from the White House Correspondents Association:

Here is my friend Chanel Rion in 2020 being forced to stand in back of the room by the WHCA while we can see seats are clearly available

The behavior toward her by the WHCA was completely indefensible and I have never forgotten it.

The primary White House TV pool is made up of 5 networks: CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, and FOX. We take turns covering POTUS for pooled events and trips, and then share footage with the other 4 plus other outlets. Today there is no tv pool, so Trump won’t have a crew with him at UNGA. pic.twitter.com/3l93eSlu5y — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 21, 2026

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