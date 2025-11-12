Todd Blanche on fighting U.S. system of justice since ‘bats—t crazy’ Biden era: ‘It’s a war man’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2025 Real World News



The Biden-Harris regime’s Department of Justice relentlessly and aggressively pursued President Donald Trump over the past four years in a continuation of what amounted to the Obama DOJ’s single-minded focus during the first Trump Administration (after Attorney General William Sessions recused himself from the bogus Russian collusion scandal).

For outraged supporters of Trump, the intent was crystal clear: Impeach, convict or at least bankrupt Trump in order to drive him from office and by all means keep him off the 2024 ballot.

Collateral damage from the decade-long crusade included the livelihoods and honor of thousands of attorneys, professional allies and ordinary citizens guilty of no crimes other than competing in the once-free marketplace of ideas.

“What happened the past four years within the United States Department of Justice, I’m going to say a Latin term: batshit crazy,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told the Federalist Society’s annual lawyers’ conference.

Now, many anti-Trump judges appointed by Democrats are intent on derailing Trump’s agenda, Blanche, the No. 2 official at the DOJ, said.

“They have a robe on but they are more political or certainly as political as the most liberal governor or D.A. … There’s a group of judges that are repeat players, and that’s obviously not by happenstance, that’s intentional, and it’s a war, man,” Blanche said.

“It’s happening over and over and over again. … The system is not set up for efficiency when it comes to rogue activist judges. So, we lose days, we lose weeks, months, sometimes because of this, and that’s why activist groups do what they do.”

Blanche scoffed at the idea planted by the liberal media that Trump has weaponized the DOJ to go after those who went after him.

Legacy media outlets continue to insist the recent indictments of ex-FBI chief James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James were cases of the Justice Department bypassing traditional safeguards in order to mollify Trump.

Media also slammed Trump for allegedly ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to install his former personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan as the top federal prosecutor in Virginia. Halligan, just days into the job, secured the indictments against Comey and James.

Comey and James have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are moving to quash the criminal cases against them on the grounds they were brought as “vindictive” prosecutions.

Blanche said the media’s weaponization claims ignore the two federal prosecutions and two state prosecutions Trump faced after leaving office in 2021.

“When I read now that we’re weaponizing, I feel like I’m being gaslit, because we’re doing exactly the opposite,” the deputy attorney general said. “I take umbrage at the idea that the work that our prosecutors are doing is weaponization, because I have receipts. I know what happened the past couple years. I’ve lived it.”

Blanche also said the Justice Department is moving to insulate its attorneys from ethics complaints filed by anti-Trump activists with local bar authorities in various states and Washington, D.C. The complaints seek action against DOJ lawyers’ bar licenses.

“The D.C. Bar in particular is one of the most activist, obnoxious bars when it comes to going after conservative lawyers. It’s out of this world,” he said, appearing to reference a disbarment effort against former DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who supported Trump’s challenge of the 2020 election results.

Support Free Press Foundation